Banking Compliance Solutions Market – Rising Adoption of IoT Systems to Encourage Growth Drives Demand

Compliance refers to adhering to standard rules and regulation of an organization and hence, various compliance solutions are used across different industries. Presently, banking organizations require a robust and effective compliance management solutions keep pace with changing laws, regulations, standards, and internal policies. Banking compliance software solutions deliver key features to monitor appropriate rules & regulations and other requirements. Additionally, banking compliance solutions run risk assessments, organize compliance documentations, audit and demonstrate proof of compliance through robust reporting. Banking is a sensitive industry where compliance solutions are a must; therefore, organizations are using various compliance software solutions to protect clients and customers data from hackers.

Cloud-based information governance infrastructure has provided various benefits for the banking industry such as low cost, requirement for minimal technological infrastructure, fast processing of data, automatic and continuous upgrade, and remote access of cloud-based data across the organization. Cloud-based governance infrastructure helps the banking industry to deploy policies quickly across applications and systems. Furthermore, information which is collected automatically through the systems is used for making better business decisions.

Governments are enforcing various rules and regulations on the banking industry due to increasing number of unfair practices. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for banking compliance solutions. Rise in volume and variety of data is creating the need for banking compliance solutions. Players in the market can provide secure solutions, improve productivity and efficiency to customers, and increase portfolio risk solutions to garner larger share.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the banking industry such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and blockchain are expected to create opportunities in the banking compliance solutions market. However, data breaches and cyber-attacks are increasing with the use of cloud-based technology. This, is a major factor that is likely to restrain the banking compliance solutions market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing data integration concern is reducing the adoption of banking compliance solutions.

The banking compliance solutions market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the banking compliance solutions market can be bifurcated into software and services. The software segment can be sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The services segment can be further segregated into managed services and professional services. Additionally, managed services can be divided into enterprise risk management, bank secrecy act compliance, information security compliance, and others, which includes vendor management.

Based on enterprise size, the banking compliance solutions market can be categorized into small, medium, and large. In terms of end-user, the banking compliance solutions market can be classified into banking and non-banking. The banking can be sub-segmented into retail, wholesale/corporate banking, investment, and private. The non-banking segment can be classified into insurance, stock exchanges, financial agencies, and asset management firms. Based on region, the global banking compliance solutions market can be split into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the banking compliance solutions market include LogicManager, Inc., MEGA International, NAVEX Global, Inc., Protiviti Inc, Rsam, SAI Global Pty Limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Oracle, Software AG, and IBM Corporation.