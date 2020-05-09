Business Aircraft Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Future Strategic Planning

Global Business Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing (Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, and Heavy Jets) and Rotary Wing), Service (Fractional Ownership, Charter, & Jet Card Programs), Application (Tourism, VIP Transportation, & Others) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

Business aircraft started out as a private jet, as the size of the aircraft could only accommodate maximum two individuals. Since the introduction of private jet, the private and charter jet industry have rapidly grown.

For instance, Learjet built the first light purpose-built jet, the Learjet 23. It had a speed of 561 miles per hour and carried a heavy engine. Business aircraft have improved significantly in the past five decades, from gas-guzzling go-getters to today’s highly efficient, long-legged luxury liners and tiny personal jets. Business jets were always a strong part of a company brand image, which appeared even important to highly capitalized companies.

Every type of aircraft is different in terms of price change and technology. Light jets behave in one manner, mid-size jets in another, and heavy jets behave differently for the sake of complexity, and comparable types of different manufacturers also behave differently, as well as various models of the same OEM belonging to business jets. These are the same trends in certain time periods that greatly resemble that of economic bubbles. As trading bubbles may be the main reason for aircraft prices soaring, they will never be the only reason. There has to be something else, many more factors affecting the price.

Business aircraft is strongly correlated with new orders, deliveries, and high net order expectations. There are about more than 30,000 business aircraft around the world. The rise in popularity of the need for long-range aircraft in the aviation industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, there are some shortcomings in the business aircraft market, such as economic uncertainty and financial slowdown in the number of the operational business aircraft.

Business aircraft are an integral part of the business aviation industry. A business aircraft is a jet aircraft designed for transporting small groups of people. Business jets can be adapted for other roles as per requirements by public bodies, government officials, or armed forces, such as evacuation of casualties or express parcel deliveries

Market Segmentation:

The global business aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of aircraft type, service and application. Based on type, the global business aircraft market has been segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment has been sub-segmented into light jets, mid-size jets and heavy jets. Based on service, fractional ownership, charter and jet card programs. Based on application, the global business aircraft market has been segmented into tourism, VIP transportation and others.

Key Players:

The prominent players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global business aircraft market are Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (the U.S.), Cessna Aircraft Company (the U.S.), Dassault Aviation S.A. (France), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), Pilatus Aircraft Inc. (Switzerland), Saab AB (Sweden), Piper Aircraft (the U.S.), Honda Aircraft Company (the U.S.), Textron Aviation (the U.S.) and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market in future due to high economic levels. Europe is second to the North American market in business aircraft market due to improved aviation infrastructure with geographical position beckoning the need for long-range business aircraft. The Middle East remains a promising market for business aircraft. Thus, the global business aircraft market is estimated to register approximately 7% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

