Converged Cable Access Platform Market – Increasing Demand for High Speed Internet is Propels Growth

Phase and frequency synchronization is important in a converged cable access platform (CCAP) to provide bandwidth with more efficiency on the same assigned frequencies. Customers are currently using more advanced mobile applications with high bandwidth requirement. Operators are expected to using the CCAP system to provide more network services on established lines. Operators are currently struggling with continuously increasing demand for high bandwidth capacity requirement. By using a CCAP system in the network, all cable network channels convert into digital lines and all data traffic become IP based. This change enables more simplified network solutions for changing bandwidth requirement of customers.

Growing demand for internet and over the top services which increases the popularity of new headend hardware is driving the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market growth of the converged cable access platform. Additionally, increasing investment in broadband services and increasing demand for over the top services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu and growing demand for Internet of things (IoT) is expected to propel converged cable access platform (CCAP) market growth.

CCAP is also capable of fulfilling all the new requirements related to OTT and high speed internet services which creates revenue opportunity in terms of revenues for solution providers. Operators are expected to adopt CCAP systems to reduce their operation cost on network service providing. Growing demand for internet TV, music, communication, and video on demand increases the demand for high bandwidth network services. Increasing demand for high speed internet is expected to propel growth of the converged cable access platform market during the forecast period.

Several companies are introducing new technologically advanced solutions in CCAP; Virtual CCAP solution is a new trend. Solution providers are expected to provide advanced solutions to fulfill the requirements of customers and maintain their dominance in the converged cable access platform market.

The converged cable access platform (CCAP) market can be categorized based on deployment, enterprise size, and geography. Based on deployment, the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud based. Cloud-based CCAP solution is estimated to contribute largest share in the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market. Cloud-based software is scalable, easy to deploy, and affordable. Hence it is strongly preferred by small & medium enterprises. By enterprise size, the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME’s).

Get Brochure for Latest Advancements and Research Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64595

Large industries require CCAP systems to control and manage different cable network activities of multiple customers, due to which it is expected to experience more demand in the large enterprises segment. Based on geography, the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market is segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, and North America. North America is expected to generate more revenue in the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market due to the presence of major players and increasing demand for high bandwidth in the residential sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a growing region in the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market due to increasing usage of high bandwidth requirement software and application for different devices. Increasing demand to manage the requirement of high bandwidth internet services from the commercial sector is expected to boost market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the converged cable access platform (CCAP) market includes Arris International, Cisco Systems, Inc., Casa Systems, Harmonic Inc., Versa Technology Inc., Nokia Corporation, Chongqing Jinghong Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Vecima Networks Inc., Sumavision Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., C9 Networks Inc, and Teleste Corporation.