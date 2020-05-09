Electronic Private Branch Exchange Systems Market – Growing Need to Establish Unbroken Connections for Effective Communications Strikes Demands

EPBX is an equipment which used in an office or business organization through single line for both internal and external functions. It is also a telephone exchange system in which multi line connections are made into a single line connection for an efficient communication system which simplifies the work of the business or organization on a day to day basis. The main benefit of Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems are portability, flexibility, cost reduction, and predetermination of calls on the internet. Furthermore, by using different communication channels i.e. analog or digital, Voice over IP and ISDN, an EBPX system can work internally i.e. within the organization and externally i.e. outside the organization.

Rise in the number of business processes and increasing need for a universal network for efficient communication systems within the business environment and with the clients is accelerating the growth of the global Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems Market. Growing need to establish unbroken connections for effective communication among systems, machines, and people in various industries is expected to fuel the growth of the EBPX systems market.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the EPBX systems market is the integration of EPBX systems with business applications for customer relationship management to help large enterprises unify communication software. High operational cost and safeguarding interoperability of different communication technologies are some of the factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems Market. Moreover, increasing threats of cyber-attacks is another restraint to the market. However, rising technological advancement and innovations by well established and emerging players worldwide is expected to overcome these restraints during the forecast period.

The global Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems market can be segmented on the basis of component, service, types, industry, enterprise size, applications, and region. Based on service, the market can be bifurcated into professional and managed service. On the basis of industry, the Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems Market can be segmented into Education; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Retail and Consumer Goods; IT and Telecommunication; Government; Enterprise; Media and Entertainment; Travel and Hospitality; Oil and Gas; and Transportation.

On the basis of enterprise size, the Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems Market can be segmented into large, medium, and small enterprises. Based on component, the Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems Market can be segmented into hardware and software. Based on the types, the Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems Market can be segmented into analog and digital. On the basis of application, the Electronic Private Branch Exchange (EPBX) systems Market is segmented into computer support centers, IT response centers, technical support centers, information centers, and resource centers.