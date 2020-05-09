FUTURE OF THE BAKERY PREMIXES MARKET : FORECAST AND SIZE ANALYSIS till 2024

Bakery premix provides various benefits to manufacturers including greater product consistency and reducing the chances of incorrect weighing of raw materials used in process of bakery products coupled with decreased labor and inventory costs. Baking premixes also includes leavenings and customized combos of flours and flour types in various products. Manufacturers of bakery products are using standardized enriched blends of various premixes in bakery products in order to fulfill the customer demand for customized bakery products. Thus, the baking premixes helps in increasing the shelf life of products on a large scale.

Bakery premixes are substances that includes combination of ingredients making-up part (usually 40-60%) of the end products to which only flour is added for production of variety of bakery products. Bakery premix contains unique formulations in baking ingredients that offers variety of taste, texture and color to the bakery products such as cake, pastry, white bread rolls, baking flour, muffins, bakery improvers, donut and bread rolls. Many bakery manufacturers are using bakery premixes in various customized bakery products on a large scale globally.

Global Bakery Premix: Market Segmentation

The global bakery premix market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The bakery premix market is segmented on the basis of type mainly into complete mix, dough-base mix and dough concentrates. The complete mix includes dry powder blend which requires end user to add water resulting into thick batter and is primarily used by commercial baking industries for more cost-effective processes. The dough-base premixes are partial mixes that requires end user to add water, shortening and eggs and can be modified with inclusion of other ingredients for producing various bakery products. The dough concentrate is a mixture of shortening, dough conditioners, dehydrated eggs and flavors mixed in baking flour.

The bakery premix market is segmented on the basis of application type in which bakery premixes are used in applications such as bread and non-bread products. Bread products includes specialty bread, toast bread, white bread rolls, whole-meal bread rolls and non-bread products includes cakes, pancakes, pastry, muffins and donuts. Hence, the global bakery premix market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Premix Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global bakery premix industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the most dominant market in bakery premixes followed by Europe. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of customized premixes in bakery products coupled with inclusion of essential ingredients such as vitamins and minerals, has strengthened the growth of global bakery premix market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Premix Market: Growth Drivers

The global bakery premix market driving factors are increasing demand for customized bread-based bakery products with various formulations in baking ingredients due to changing consumer preference, is a major factor that is fuelling the growth of global bakery premix market. Along with changing consumer lifestyle, the demand for natural ingredient bakery products is increasing and hence is driving the global bakery premix market over the forecast period.

Global Bakery Premix Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global bakery premix market includeEnhance Proteins Ltd., Echema Technologies LLC, Lesaffre, Puratos, Malindra Group, WATSON-INC, Karl Fazer Ab., Allied Mills, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company and Bakels Worldwide. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global bakery premix market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global bakery premix market till 2024.