Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

<5W

5-10W

11W-50W

51W-100W

100W-250W

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Computer & office

Mobile communications

Consumer

Telecom/Datacom

Industrial

LED lighting

Wireless power & charging

Military & aerospace

