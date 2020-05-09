Global Fiber Drums Market Sales Forecast 2018-2028 | Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fiber Drums Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

In this report, FMI offers a 9-year forecast of the global fiber drums market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the fiber drums market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%. The study reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current fiber drums market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This FMI report studies the global fiber drums market for the period 20182027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global fiber drums market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of fiber drums, in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the fiber drums market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the fiber drums market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for fiber drums has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The fiber drums market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the fiber drums market. Secondary sources for data on fiber drums trade include Factiva, various Fiber Drums Associations, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global fiber drums market supply/demand scenario.

The global fiber drums market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of fiber drums and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of fiber drums as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porters analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the fiber drums market. Porters analysis for the global fiber drums market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global fiber drums market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the fiber drums market.

On the basis of capacity type, the global fiber drums market study includes capacity from below 25 gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons. Of these, the 50-75 gallons segment accounts for the major share of the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of closure type, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into metal, plastic, and fiber closures. Of these, the metal closure segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into five segments- chemical, food & agro-allied, pharmaceutical, building & construction, and others. The chemical segment is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the fiber drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 20182027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional fiber drums market for 20182027.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of fiber drums globally, in the final section of the report, a dashboard view of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total fiber drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiber drums market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiber drums market.

The key manufacturers in the fiber drums market profiled in this report include Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

By Closure Type

Metal Closure

Plastic Closure

Fiber Closure

By Capacity

Below 25 Gallons

25-50 Gallons

50-75 Gallons

Above 75 Gallons

By End Use

Chemical Industry

Food & Agro-allied Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Others

Key Regions Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

