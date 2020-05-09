Hybrid Imaging System Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Hybrid Imaging System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”

Both hybrid-imaging techniques such as SPECT/CT and PET/CT have higher applications in the pre-clinical and clinical practices. These scans provide patients in same place for scans. Differences in the internal body parts can be minimized by the hybrid imaging systems. With the emergence of hybrid imaging systems, the time for scanning and analyzing has reduced substantially.

Typically, the required time with standalone imaging systems is about one hour or even more, but due to uptake of hybrid imaging systems the scanning time has reduced up to 25 minutes to 30 minutes. This factor has reduced the time for anatomic and molecular data for diagnosing diseases, which is boosting growth of the global hybrid imaging systems market. Additionally, ahead the benefits of hybrid imaging coupled with rising usage of hybrid imaging systems in the diagnosis, the growth of hybrid imaging of PET or SPECT with MRI is predicted.

Furthermore, high prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with growing awareness about benefits of early diagnosis and growing number of diagnostic procedures are the fuelling growth of the growth of hybrid imaging system market. However, site accreditation, physician training, technologist training, and involvement of high cost for procedure are restraining growth of the global hybrid imaging systems market. Nonetheless, growing number of accidents is leading to increase need for the advanced X-rays and hybrid imagining which is propelling growth of the global hybrid imagining market.

Hybrid Imaging is the fusion of two or more imaging technologies into a single new form of imaging. The image obtained with a hybrid imaging system is more powerful in terms of accuracy rather than the combination of two individual images. Along with depicting the anatomy, hybrid imaging also allows to see the molecular processes in vivo within their larger anatomic content. The technologies in hybrid imaging include ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imagining (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET). The fusion of these technologies has given rise to hybrid imaging systems. The hybrid of PET/CT was introduced in 2001, and SPECT/CT was introduced in 2003. PET/MRI is also an available hybrid imaging system, but not used widely.

Hybrid Imaging System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising importance of combination analysis of anatomic and molecular data in the diagnosis of diseases is also a driver in the growth of hybrid imaging technique. Looking ahead the benefits of hybrid imaging and its rising use in the diagnosis, the area of growth is the combination hybrid imaging of PET or SPECT with MRI. High prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about early diagnosis and increase the number of diagnostic procedures are the driving factors for the growth of hybrid imaging system market. Some of the restraining factors for the growth of hybrid imaging system is site accreditation, technologist training, physician training and involvement of high cost for procedure among the underprivileged population.

Hybrid Imaging System Market: Segmentation

The segmentation of hybrid imaging systems is done by technology, applications, end users, and geography. By technology, the hybrid imaging systems are segmented according to the fusion of the systems like PET/CT or SPECT/CT or PET/MRI. By applications, the PET/CT scanner is used for diagnosis in the field of oncology, neurology, and cardiology, whereas, SPECT/CT scanner is used for the diagnosis of infections, inflammation, thyroid disorders, oncology and orthopedic problems. End users segmentation is Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers. Segmentation by Geography is North America, West Europe, APEJ, Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Hybrid Imaging System Market: Overview

With the emergence of hybrid imaging system technique, a patient can be scanned in a single session, and the desired anatomical and functional data of the organ of interest can be achieved. Among the existing hybrid technologies, the PET/CT has evolved due to continuous innovation, which enables more accurate measurements of metabolic processes, data quantification, and analysis of neurologic disease, cancerous tissue, and cardiac blood flow. PET/CT a standard hybrid imaging technique used in oncology and SPECT/CT which is under an evolving phase is used for cardiac scans.

Hybrid Imaging System Market: Regional Overview

In the past five years, the standalone systems are replaced by hybrid imaging systems, a trend observed globally. The highest number of installations of PET/CT are seen in the USA. In Western Europe, the PET/CT scans increased by 72% in 2008, but SPECT/CT scans installation is lesser than PET/CT scans. Middle East is an emerging market in the hybrid imaging system with PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and PET/MRI. In North America, hybrid scanning systems have the highest share in the diagnosis of cardiology and account for the largest proportion of the global nuclear medicine market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asian countries are also expected to show growth in the coming years due to rising awareness in the early diagnosis of life threatening diseases and advancement in the field of nuclear medicine.

Hybrid Imaging System Market: Key Players

Top players in the Hybrid imaging systems are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Atlantis Worldwide, Shared Imaging, Amber Diagnostic Inc.

