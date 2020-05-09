Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resins Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resins Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins is defined as a technique used for the process purification of biomolecules. Hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins is an alternative for the size exclusion chromatography and ion exchange chromatography. Hydrophobic interaction chromatography gives better results when the impurities are of a similar isoelectric point or have similar molecular weight. The hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins technique is utilized for the separation of proteins and peptides, separation of DNA plasmid. This technique is also used in purification of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), purification of glycoproteins with high carbon content, purification of plasmid DNA purification. The hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins have various benefits over other chromatography resins such as robust chemical stability between pH 1-13, temperature range stability 40 to 600 C and autoclavable at 1210 C, compatible with organic solvents, low non-specific protein binding, and superior recovery. The increasing monoclonal antibody research and genomic and proteomics studies boost the demand for the hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins.

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market is segmented on the basis of types, ingredients and applications.

On the basis of types, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins is segmented into:

Natural polymer

Synthetic polymer

Inorganic media

On the basis of ingredients, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins is segmented into:

Agarose

Dextron

Sepharose

Polystyrene

Polyacrylamide

Silica gel

Polymethacrylates

Aluminum oxide

On the basis of application, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Genetic engineering

Drug discovery

Diagnostics

Food and beverages

Water and environment analysis

Others

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is the major factor boost the demand of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography and drives the market. The growing demand of monoclonal therapeutic antibodies and biosimilars also increases the demand for the chromatography resins and drives the market. The efficient use of hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins in separation techniques in the food industry as well as water and environmental analysis also propels the demand for hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins and drives the market over the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled labor force to handle and operate hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins may hamper the growth of the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market. The increasing use of alternative ion-exchange and affinity chromatography resins may affect the demand of hydrophobic interaction chromatography and restrain the growth of the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology. APAC is the most lucrative market for the hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins and expected to show a robust growth to the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major market players in hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market globally include Tosoh Corporation, Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Avantor Performance Materials, Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Purolite Corporation and Repligen Corporation.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market segments

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

