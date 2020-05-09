Increasing demand from Automotive and Building & Construction Sectors is likely to fuel the Flat Steel Market in 2024

The rapid increase in infrastructural development in Asia Pacific due to rapid urbanization and industrialization is working in favor of the global flat steel market. The construction industry in countries such as India, China, and South Korea have registered phenomenal growth over the past few years. Since flat-rolled products are extensively used in the construction of cladding, internal walls, and purlins, the expansion of the construction sector is translating into the greater uptake of flat steel. Moreover, the growing investments in the infrastructure sector and increasing stringency on iron-ore mining several countries are expected to augment the market over the coming years.

Flat steel finds applications across various end-use verticals, including automobile and transportation, building and infrastructure, packaging, consumer goods, and defense. There will be a strong demand for flat steel in building and infrastructure worldwide. It is used in the construction of railway tracks, bridges, roads, factories, buildings, and other engineering structures. The rising awareness regarding the merits of flat steel such as high durability, strength, and design flexibility and low construction and maintenance cost is driving its adoption across various verticals.

The global flat steel market is dominated by a handful of international players. However, the emergence of new suppliers is resulting in the decline in their shares as well as the intensification of competition. Rapid technological advancements and changing consumer preferences are prompting market players to look for new applications of flat steel.

Key players operating in the global flat steel market include Essar Steel., Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd., Tata Steel, and United States Steel