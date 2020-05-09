Lung Pulmonary Airway Disease Treatment Industry Is Booming Across the Globe by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Lung Pulmonary Airway Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”

Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease affects the airways that transports oxygen and other gases in and out of the lungs. The Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease narrow down or block the airways. Such breathing problems caused due to Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease may inhibit the body receiving sufficient oxygen. Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease include bronchiectasis, asthma and COPD. People affected with Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease often feel as if they are breathing out through a straw. In Respiratory subdivision of NHLI, the Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease shares a prominent share and it affects significant population in Europe. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a kind of obstructive lung disease that affects the airflow for a longer time period with shortness of breath and sputum production.

Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment Market: Dynamics

The key driver to the Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease treatment market is the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD is increasing significantly across the world and.This is primarily because elderly people are highly susceptible to respiratory diseases (COPD, asthma, emphysema) due to reduced immunity and blood flow. Furthermore, introduction of advanced imaging technologies such as digital radiography and computed radiography are other major drivers of the market, this is because these technologies render high quality digital images. Digital imaging systems have witnessed low adoption rate as these are more expensive than analog imaging systems, this can restrain the Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease treatment market.

Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market can be segmented into,

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder

Bronchiectasis

On the basis of treatment the Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market can be segmented into

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Cytotoxic Drugs

Oxygen Therapy

Antibiotics

Others

On the basis of end-user the Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market can be segmented into,

Hospitals

Clinics

ASC’s

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

On the basis of Region, the Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market can be segmented into,

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America was the largest market for Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment and the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Dominance of North America was due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, risingpopularity of portable devices, and growing demand for home health care devices and services. The American Lung Association states that COPD is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Moreover, rising demand for technologically advanced and innovative products in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and outpatient ambulatory surgery centers would fuel market growth in the region. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during 2016-2024. This growth is mainly attributed to factors such as untapped opportunities, improving health care infrastructure, and increasing awareness about available diagnosticprocedures. Rapidly increasing number of hospitals is leading to higher demand for imaging technologies in hospital and laboratory settings, thereby driving the Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market. Furthermore, the Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market in Latin America is likely to expand at a significant CAGR. Brazil and Mexico are driving the Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment market in the region due to favorable initiatives taken by the respective governments. Moreover, rising health care infrastructure would fuel market growth in LatinAmerica.

Global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatment Market: Key Players

Currently, the global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatmentmarket is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players. Some of the key players in the global Lung (Pulmonary) Airway Disease Treatmentmarket are Holaira,Inc., VIDA Diagnostics, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmBH,AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis.

