Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Netupitant-Palonosetron is the first approved fixed dose combination drug for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting nearly 1.4 million new cases in 2012. The most common type of cancer is lung cancer accounting about 1.59 million deaths, globally. Other prominent cancers are liver cancer, breast cancer, stomach cancer, esophageal and stomach cancer. In 2012, nearly 8.2 million deaths occurred from aforementioned indication, globally.

Cancer can be treated by surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, precision medicine and stem cell transplantation. The most common treatment for cancer is chemotherapy; it uses drugs to kill cancer cells that cause pain and other problems. Chemotherapy given before surgery and radiation therapy to make the tumor cell smaller is known as neo-adjuvant chemotherapy and chemotherapy given after treatment with surgery or radiation therapy is known as adjuvant chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy, not only kills the cancer cells but also attacks healthy cells that leads to side effects such as fatigue, hair loss, nausea, and vomiting. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) is one of the most serious side effects that is taken into account. Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting are classified as acute, that occurs within 24 hours of the treatment; anticipatory, that is triggered due to some exposed stimuli; other are refractory; delayed and breakthrough. Incidence, timing, and intensity of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting vary on chemotherapeutic agents and patient factors. CINV occurs in about 80% of patients and has a severe impact on patient’s life.

Fixes dose combination for the treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting is said to be effective and is expected to overcome the side-effects of chemotherapy. Netupitant – Palonosetron FDC is approved by U.S Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting during cancer treatment process. The therapeutic drug is the combination of two drugs, namely Netupitant and Palonosetron. Palonosetron was approved by FDA in 2008. It is a serotonin subtype 3 (5-HT3) receptor antagonis for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting. Netupitant is a (NK1) receptor antagonist given after the start of chemotherapy. Antiemetics are less effective in controlling nausea and vomiting because the intensity is high than actual vomiting. Proper antiemetics can prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients.

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market: Drivers and Restrains

According to Word Health Organization, it is estimated that by 2030, about 23.6 million new cases of cancer will prevail worldwide. Netupitant-Palonosetron Fixed Dose Combination is expected to fulfill unmet needs of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting therapeutics market. The fixed dose combination studies has revealed positive results in clinical phase trials. The demand of this drug for better treatment option by physician and patients will drive the market. Intense research and development in cancer therapeutics, the rise in the incidence of cancer cases, increased preference toward chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer and the use of chemotherapy in combination with other cancer treatment are anticipated to fuel the growth of Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market.

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market: Segmentation

The global Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC markethas been classified by distribution channel, and geography.

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC is an oral formulation with 300 mg netupitant/0.5 mg palonosetron. Palonosetron is available in the market as a single agent while netupitant is a new therapeutic agent available in combination with Palonosetron. Netupitant-Palonosetron fixed dose combination is likely to overcome problems associated with chemotherapy treatment option available in the market currently.

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market is divided into following:

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market: Overview

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC, a serotonin receptor antagonists and NK1 receptor antagonist. Serotonin receptor antagonists blocks the binding of serotonin to its receptor, thus stopping the signal to the brain. Based on the distribution channel the Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, drug store, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The rise in the incidence of cancer patient population, funding by the governmental bodies for research and development on cancer therapeutics, focus on acquisition and merger by various key manufacturers for product expansion and technology use for drug development is attributed towards the growth of the target market.

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market: Regional Overview

Region-wise, the global Netupitant-Palonosetron FDCMarket is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. More than 70% of world’s cancer death occurs in Africa, Asia, and South America. Around 33% of cancer cases worldwide are due to smoke and tobacco.

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market: Key Players

The market leader for Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market is Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and the drug is distributed and marketed by Eisai Inc.

