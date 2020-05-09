Polymer Pipe Market : The appraised development rate along with magnitude and share 2018-2028

Global Polymer Pipe Market: Overview

The terms polymer and plastics are often used interchangeably. But plastics to be more precise are synthetic polymers. Natural polymers include wood and rubber that are comprised of isoprene and hydrocarbon. We end up using at least one polymer product in our day to day lives ranging from bottles and containers to tires and gadgets. Polymer pipes are another example. A report by TMR Research, finds its market would rise steadily over the next couple of years yielding positive returns to key stakeholders.

Global Polymer Pipe Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global polymer pipe market is predicted to rise on the back of a developing world economy that has provided tremendous impetus to construction activities. Both developed and developing nations are focusing on building or improving infrastructure and commercial and residential spaces to house people and businesses. All this are expected to fillip demand in the polymer pipes market. The polymeric or plastic pipes are mostly used in water distribution and treatment systems, HVAC systems, gas pipelines, sewage disposal systems, and drainage.

The global polymeric market is also growing because of the relatively lesser price of the products. Apart from that, USPs of flexibility and light weight which their metallic counterparts lack, is driving their uptake too.

Despite such unique perceived benefits, the product is beset with certain drawbacks which are hobbling the polymer pipe market’s growth. One of them is their fallout on the environment, their manufacture releases harmful toxins into the environment.

Global Polymer Pipe Market: Trends and Opportunities

Currently, the burgeoning construction sector is the main driver of the global polymer pipe market. The oil and gas industry and agricultural sector are also playing a role in driving demand. The emergence of engineering-grade flexible materials is one of the key emerging trends in the global polymer pipes market. Those are proving particularly useful for the oil and gas industry. Such materials have high resistance to chemicals and do not corrode or wear easily. They are highly tensile and stronger than metals. The flexible composites are supplanting steel in the manufacture of coiled and umbilical tubing and risers because of such USPs.

The polymer pipes market is fragmented since the market has a number of companies that offer various products. The market is currently in its late growth phase and filled with opportunities. Increasing frequency of polymer pipes and associated product launches keeps vendors of this market competitive. This polymer pipes industry analysis report will aid clients in identifying new growth opportunities and designing new growth strategies.

Global Polymer Pipe Market: Regional Analysis

The polymer pipes market is spread across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, of them, is expected to contribute the most to revenue growth in the near term because of the construction boom particularly in the large and developing economies of China and India.

Global Polymer Pipe Market: Competitive Landscape

