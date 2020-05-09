Prognostic Biomarkers Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2027

“The Latest Research Report Prognostic Biomarkers Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Prognostic Biomarkers are the type of biomarkers that track the progression of a disease with or without treatment. They assess the aggressiveness of the disease and calculate the risk of recurrence or median survival for particular type of malignancy. According to an article published in Journal of Clinical and Cellular Immunology, the field of biomarkers has expanded dramatically in the last 5-6 years with the advancement in high throughput technologies such as mass spectroscopy, genomic and proteomic arrays, sequencing, and many more.

Intensifying research in this field can be seen from the increase in the number of publications for novel prognostic biomarkers especially in the field of cancer. A new research presented at Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2016 Annual Meeting suggests the combination of prognostic biomarkers which could be helpful in noninvasive screening for pancreatic carcinoma in patients with new-onset diabetes. According to an article published in Ebiomedicine, recently researchers have identified 788 potential biomarkers in blood that could be used to develop an early stage carcinoma screening test for the general population.

Novel drug efficiency in clinical trials on a certain population is determined using prognostic biomarkers. Hence, prognostic biomarkers have remarkable potential to affect the success rate of clinical trials. They also help in assessing the need and strategy of treatment for specific patients. In the era of personalized medicines and advanced cancer therapeutics, prognostic markers provide the precise selection of treatment for a patient. Thus, helps in reducing the side effects of chemotherapeutic drugs. For the further prediction and development of novel prognostic biomarkers, collaboration of statistical and bioinformatics data is also required.

Prognostic Biomarkers Market: Drivers & Restraints

An ideal biomarker should have analytical validity, clinical validity and clinical utility. Hence, fast, accurate and feasible prognostic biomarker will grow the demand of industry. Also, not all the patients respond favorably to drugs so continuous need of prognostic biomarkers is there for regular assessment of the treatment. Furthermore, increased development of prognostic biomarkers will reduce the treatment cost. Increasing awareness among doctors, patients and technicians in the developing countries would help in promoting the growth of market. Insufficient partnership between industry and academia is one of the restraint of the industry. More chances of experimental failure, some ethical issues, huge investment, time consumption, technical and commercial challenges limits further development of prognostic biomarkers.

Prognostic Biomarkers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Therapeutic Type

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurological

Diabetes and others

Segmentation by End User

Research Institutes

Diagnostic labs

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Institutions

Segmentation by Application

Drug discovery and research

Clinical Trials

Company Diagnostics

Treatment Analysis

Prognostic Biomarkers Market: Overview

Currently, clinicians monitor treatment response by means of blood pressure measurements, anti-double-stranded DNA antibody levels, serum complement levels, urinary protein/creatinine ratios, urinary sediment, and surrogates of renal function. Unfortunately, prediction of disease progression is difficult by using these traditional biomarkers because of their little sensitivity and high LN heterogeneity at presentation. Therefore, continuous need of prognostic biomarker increases for effective treatment strategy these days. Prognostic biomarkers also help the pharmaceutical industry to develop more effective drug and reduce the chances of failure. Sensitivity, specificity and cost are some of the factors determining growth of the industry. The market demand of prognostic biomarkers will increase because of the factors like increasing population, increase in number of chronic diseases, increased investment in healthcare and many more.

Long term investments is one of the requirement essential for the novel systems and thus promoting growth of the industry. One of the commercialized prognostic biomarker assay kit is the Oncotype DX which determine the likelihood that breast cancer will come back in a patient after initial treatment. Similar research activity include Komen funded research projects on prognostic biomarkers which have investment of around $ 60 million in over 120 research grants.

Prognostic Biomarkers Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America dominates the global market because of increasing aging population and increasing innovation and technology. According to WHO cancer trends worldwide, North America is at the top followed by Europe. Furthermore, good reimbursement scenario in these countries increase the demand. Asia-pacific region market is expected to grow in the future because of increase in the number of contract research, increasing population and per capita income of people in these countries. Development of novel biomarkers and their increasing use also help in cutting down the healthcare cost thus promoting the growth of the industry.

Prognostic Biomarkers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the prognostic biomarkers industry include Roche diagnostics, Qiagen, Johnson and Johnson, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Merck & Co. Inc. and many others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

