Sustained Acoustic Medicine Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2027

Sustained acoustic medicine is an ultrasound medical procedure in which the blood supply to a particular tissue is increased to heal the tissue or to relieve pain in case of chronic musculoskeletal conditions. Sustained acoustic medicine contains low-intensity ultrasound waves that deliver heat to deeper tissues and strengthen the tendons. Sustained acoustic medicine increases the cytokine content of tissues and increases protein synthesis.

The utilization of sustained acoustic medicine is growing with time because the fascination of people towards natural methods of medication is rising. According to the WHO’s Global Burden of Disease (GBD), lower back pain is one of the leading causes for disability in the entire world. And as per the data from the American Chiropractic Association, Americans spend approximately $50 billion each year on back pain remedies. Also, according to Stanford Children’s Hospital, approximately 3.5 million injuries occur each year due to sports in children and adults in the U.S. alone which causes the loss of time of participation. The data clearly illustrates the requirement of a method that can cure chronic pain in a natural but effective way and this increases the need of sustained acoustic medicine more than ever.

Sustained Acoustic Medicine Market: Drivers and Restraints

Sustained acoustic medicine market is expected to be driven by the fact that due to the increasing awareness of people about fitness, people are getting more attracted towards physical exercise and sports which increases the number of incidences of sports injuries resulting in the growth of the market for sustained acoustic medicine. Also, every year a large number of countries send their astronauts to space, and one of the most commonly occurring injuries is space adaptation back pain (SABP) which causes them to use medication. In the rapidly growing world when people don’t have time for rest sustained acoustic medicine which are much faster than the conventional treatment find their way out. Sustained acoustic medicine fascinates people more because they work on the natural principle of healing and no harmful pain relievers are required in the course of treatment using sustained acoustic medicine.

The restraints of the sustained acoustic medicine market include the fact that being a new technique, it is not obvious to patients on its specific applications, and hence many people are not aware of sustained acoustic medicine. At the same time, the established brand has filed utility patents and patents to protect the design of the sustained acoustic medicine system, so it is difficult for new potential market entrants to establish themselves in the sustained acoustic medicine market.

Sustained Acoustic Medicine Market: Segmentation

The sustained acoustic medicine market can be segmented on the basis of application, end user, and modality.

On the basis of modality, the sustained acoustic medicine market can be segmented as:

Bench-top

Hand-held

Portable/Wearable

On the basis of application, the sustained acoustic medicine market can be segmented as:

Osteoarthritis

Space adaptation back pain

Sports injuries

Trapezius muscle spasm

On the basis of end user, the sustained acoustic medicine market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Medical Research Institutes

Physiotherapy Centers

Chiropractic Clinics

Healthcare settings

Public health agencies

Sustained Acoustic Medicine Market: Overview

Sustained acoustic medicine market is growing with the advancement of technology; it is expected to achieve an even higher speed [RK3] owing to the modifications that are forming their way out to make sustained acoustic medicine market a better area for investment. With improving technology, the device has become handheld from bench top[RK4] . Emerging technology is also increasing the efficacy of the system. The voltage and frequency of the sustained acoustic medicine devices have made it well suited for the portable and low voltage battery compatible devices. For self-administered sustained acoustic medicine, the device should be capable of working 4 hours continuously without any interventions. The ultrasound circuit miniaturization, portable, wearable device design, long duration coupling reservoir and closed loop temperature monitoring are some of the advancements in sustained acoustic medicine technology that is expected to impact the market for sustained acoustic medicine many folds.

Sustained Acoustic Medicine Market: Region-wise Outlook

The biggest market for sustained acoustic medicine has been the U.S. owing to the fact that the invention of sustained acoustic medicine took place in the U.S. Most of the advancement in the technology is also taking place in this region. Other regions are yet to make an impact rise in the market of sustained acoustic medicine.

Sustained Acoustic Medicine Market: Key Market Participants

The major player in the market is zetrOZ, which is manufacturing devices utilizing sustained acoustic medicine technology.

It has also applied for utility patents and patent for the protection of design, trademark, branding name, icons and logos. zetrOZ is also trying to get protection through patent cooperation treaty in Europe, China, India and Brazil. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

