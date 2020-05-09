United States Backlight LED Driver Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Backlight LED Driver market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Backlight LED Driver market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Backlight LED Driver in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Backlight LED Driver market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Backlight LED Driver sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Microchip
Texas Instruments
ON Semiconductor
Maxim Integrated
Microsemiconductor
Atmel
Intersil
Linear Technology
Asahi Kasei
MACOM
ROHM
Allegro MicroSystems
NXP
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Buck Backlight LED Driver
Boost Backlight LED Driver
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Communications Infrastructure
Personal Electronics
Enterprise Systems
Industrial
Other
