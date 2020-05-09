United States Radio Frequency Identification Reader Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Radio Frequency Identification Reader market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Radio Frequency Identification Reader market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the United States Radio Frequency Identification Reader market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Radio Frequency Identification Reader in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Radio Frequency Identification Reader market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Radio Frequency Identification Reader sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Zebra

Invengo

GAO RFID Inc.

Xerox

ALIEN Technology

Spectra Vision

Trimble

Impinj

Honeywell

Datalogic

TSL

CAEN RFID

CIPHER Labs

Unitech

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Types

Fixed RFID Readers

Handheld RFID Readers

By Frequency

Low Frequency (125 kHz, 134.2 kHz)

High Frequency (13.56 MHz)

Ultra High Frequency (865- 928 MHz)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aerospace and Defense

Logistics and Transportation

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

