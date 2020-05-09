Wind Power Coatings to Garner 12.3% CAGR from 2017-2025: Booming Wind Power Industry to Usher Growth

The global wind power coatings market exhibits immense growth potential with numerous small and medium sized vendors striving to expand their revenue share in the market, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competition in the market is mainly driven new product developments and the emphasis on product differentiation.

Prominent players in the global wind power coatings market comprise Hempel Fonden, Teknos Group Oy, 3M Co., PPG Industries, Jotun Group, and Akzo Nobel N.V. These companies are increasingly focusing on developing wind power coatings using materials that are eco-friendly to strengthen their hold in the market. They are also engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain a leading position in the global wind power coatings market.

As per expert analysts, the global wind power coatings market is anticipated to grow at a 12.3% CAGR during 2017 to 2025. It is perceived to reach the valuation of US$ 80.11 mn by 2025.

In terms of applications, the onshore segment dominates the wind power coatings market. This is on account of rising demand for these coatings in wind farms. Additionally, the polymer coating segment is expected to grow at a promising pace owing to excellent corrosion resistance. Regionally, Asia Pacific leads the market owing to rising investments in wind power sector from India and China.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28421

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy to Drive the Market’s Growth