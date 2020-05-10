Actuator Systems Market in Aviation – Top players are Rockwell Collins, Eaton, Honeywell, Moog, Parker, Saab, Woodward

Global Actuator Systems Market in Aviation: Brief Description

The last few years have witnessed a growing trend of electric aircraft, which has propelled the development of electrical actuation systems replace hydraulic actuators in several applications including flight control and landing gear. The use of electric actuation systems is also increase due to the rising awareness among customers for clear and environmentally friendly aircrafts. Moreover, actuators are useful in other industries such as industrial machinery, military ground vehicles, missiles and munitions, space satellites, and launch vehicles and civil and military aircraft.

The report is a comprehensive overview of the global market for actuator systems in aviation, which forecast a robust growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The report studies all the prominent factors that are expected to influence the future of the market and also highlights some of the opportunities available for the players currently active at the global level.

Global Actuator Systems Market in Aviation: Trends and Prospects

Airlines are actively looking for ways to decrease their expenditures on the aircrafts and increase their net profits, which can be achieved by the use of actuator. The surging prices of fuel used in the aircrafts is enticing manufacturers to opt for more efficient alternatives and invest in the development of electric aircraft concept. When compared to the primary functions in the aircraft with electrical systems, conventional pneumatic and hydraulic systems aircrafts benefit with reduced fuel burn, more dispatch availability, higher reliability, and considerably lower maintenance cost. Noticing the lucrativeness of the field, several research and development programs are currently underway to manufacture aircrafts with enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. As a result, while existing players are adding to their investments, several financially equipped players are ending the market and thereby helping the expansion of the market for actuator systems in aviation.

The significant rise in the urban population, which has escalated the air travel across the globe while resulting in the increased number of operational aircrafts, is another prominent factor that is driving the growth rate. Conversely, factors such as defense budget cuts, rules and regulations pertaining to pollution and fuel use, and the need for robust airport infrastructure with improved systems are expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Actuator Systems Market in Aviation: Segment Analysis

The global aviation actuator systems market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, type of aircrafts, and geography. By product, the market can be divided into pneumatic actuator, mechanical actuator, hydraulic actuator, electromechanical actuator, and electro-hydraulic actuator. On the basis of application, the market can be divided into defense aviation auxiliary actuators, defense aviation flight control actuators, defense aviation landing gear, commercial aviation auxiliary actuators, commercial aviation flight control actuators, and commercial aviation landing gear actuators. On the basis of type of aircraft, the actuator systems market in aviation can be divided into transport aircraft, fighter aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, and narrow body aircraft. Geographically, the report studies the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Some of the key players in the global aviation actuators systems market are Rockwell Collins, Eaton, Honeywell, Moog, Parker, Saab, Woodward, Merrill, UTC, Curtiss Wright, Beaver, Cesa, GE Aviation, Arkwin, and Electromech Technologies.

