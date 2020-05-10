AGRICULTURAL HERBICIDES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global Agricultural Herbicides market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agricultural Herbicides market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Agricultural Herbicides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Scotts

Syngenta AG

Bayer AG

DuPont

Andersons

BASF SE

Monsanto

Sumitomo Chemical

FMC

SC Johnson

Bonide Products

Efekto

Espoma Company

Organic Laboratories

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides

Triazine Herbicides

Organic Phosphorus Herbicides

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Crop

Fruit

Gardening

Forestry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Agricultural Herbicides capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Agricultural Herbicides manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Agricultural Herbicides Market Research Report 2018

1 Agricultural Herbicides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Herbicides

1.2 Agricultural Herbicides Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides

1.2.4 Triazine Herbicides

1.2.5 Organic Phosphorus Herbicides

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Agricultural Herbicides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Herbicides Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Crop

1.3.3 Fruit

1.3.4 Gardening

1.3.5 Forestry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Agricultural Herbicides Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Agricultural Herbicides (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Agricultural Herbicides Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Herbicides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Agricultural Herbicides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Herbicides Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Agricultural Herbicides Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Agricultural Herbicides Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Agricultural Herbicides Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Agricultural Herbicides Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.8 South America Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.9 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Herbicides Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Agricultural Herbicides Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Agricultural Herbicides Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

