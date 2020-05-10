Aircraft Ground Handling System Market – Top players are Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, SAAB Group, Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment Ltd

Aircraft Ground Handling System Market: Overview

Aircraft ground handling systems aid in various operations to reduce ground time and improve aircraft productivity. Ground handling management deals with very complex tasks on a day-to-day basis and emphasizes on improving the time efficiency of ground operations so as to avoid delays caused by aircraft. Advanced aircraft ground handling systems simplify tasks for ground handlers and ensure operational efficiency. They also enable airlines to offer effective and efficient customer services as well as to manage overall costs. These systems also aim to increase passenger flow while offering a secure and rapid check-in process.

The demand for quality products and solutions has risen due to technological advancements and change in consumer behavior. Aircraft ground handling system providers offer products and solutions of the highest standards, which are capable of fulfilling the demands of today’s businesses and meeting the challenges that end-users face.

Aircraft Ground Handling System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The aircraft ground handling system market has been studied in detail based on system, service, and equipment. On the basis of system, the market comprises aircraft ground handling systems, cargo ground handling systems, and passenger ground handling systems. Services offered include ramp services, on-ramp aircraft services, onboard services, passenger services, and field operation services. By way of equipment, aircraft ground handling systems include tow bars, push-back tractors, forklifts, GPU, loaders, dollies, belts, tractors, and transporteurs. The market can also be categorized geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Aircraft Ground Handling System Market: Trends and Opportunities

Aircraft ground handling system is a multibillion-dollar market and is expected to show substantial growth in CAGR from 2017 to 2025. There is a significant increase in the demand for aircraft ground handling systems as they improve time efficiency and reduce turnaround time. They also offer various other benefits, such as an increase in speed and improved accuracy. These benefits automatically increase the value of service to end users.

The global aircraft ground handling system market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of airports and airlines and various technological advancements. Infrastructural upgradation is a key revenue generator for the aircraft ground handling systems market and major investments in this process has spurred the uptake of these systems.

The key restraints challenging the growth of this market are high initial cost and quality issues. Ground equipment is rather diverse and requires a high number of devices to perform various activities. It also requires high initial investment, which acts as one of the major hurdles for players. Most airlines prefer dealing with just one aircraft ground handling system provider for a particular flight and this requires a significant amount of money.

