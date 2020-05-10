Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2028-end

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market: Overview

Evolution in bacteria, viruses, fungus, and other microorganisms is a challenge for today’s medical technology, since evolution in these living organisms is reducing the effect of traditional medicines. Fetal diseases and blood-borne diseases are spreading very fast due to environmental changes such as global warming and others. For controlling such diseases, research is being performed to find out effective medicines, antibiotics, and other immune boosters. For studying the reaction of organisms or group of organisms for antibiotics, antimicrobial susceptibility testers are used in hospitals, laboratories, and other research locations. Due to the changing nature of pathogens, bacteria, and other disease-spreading organisms, research activities are being carried out continuously, due to which, the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testers is increasing from the past few years.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market: Segmentation

The global antimicrobial susceptibility tester market is segmented on the basis of application and type.

Segmentation Based on Application

On the basis of application, the antimicrobial susceptibility tester market is segmented into clinical diagnosis, drug discovery, and others. These antimicrobial susceptibility testers are used for testing the susceptibility of different antibiotics in multiple healthcare operations in the above mentioned application areas.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type

On the basis of type, the antimicrobial susceptibility tester market is segmented into automatic antimicrobial susceptibility testers, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testers, custom antimicrobial susceptibility testers, MIC strips, susceptibility plates, and other accessories.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market: Key Players

Due to increasing complications in diseases because of changing bacteria, fungus, and other disease-causing organisms, manufacturers are facing the need for maintaining the quality of products, and hence, are focusing on innovations to create industry-specific products. Some of the leading manufacturers of antimicrobial susceptibility testers are Beckman Coulter, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Creative Diagnostics, MERLIN, Alifax, Bioanalyse, bioMerieux, and others. These players are also focusing on regional expansion to improve their revenue generation from the sales of antimicrobial susceptibility testers.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the prime factors fuelling the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility tester market is the increasing number of infectious diseases caused by bacteria and fungus. For delivering proper antibiotic treatment to patients without any side effects, antimicrobial susceptibility testers are used to study susceptibility. In addition, antimicrobial susceptibility testers are available for various testing procedures, such as antibacterial testing, antifungal testing, and another susceptible testing methods. The adoption of antimicrobial susceptibility testers is increasing significantly across clinical diagnosis, drug discovery, and other clinical applications. These are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility tester market. On the other hand, high investment and less adoption rates of antimicrobial susceptibility testers in developing countries are some of the challenges hindering the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility tester market.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market: Region-wise Outlook

Increasing awareness about infectious diseases and the rising need to control them are driving the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Considering the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testers, the North American region is dominating the market due to high investments from drug discovery centers in the region. In this region, antimicrobial susceptibility testers are used due to the increasing need for controlling bacterial and fungal infections and reducing the side effects of antibiotics. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testers, due to increasing government initiatives for controlling bacterial diseases; e.g., The European Committee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing – EUCAST. The demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testers in the APEJ region is expected to witness a significant growth rate due to the increasing awareness about antibiotic reactions and need for controlling bacterial diseases.