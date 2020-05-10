Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2019 Global Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2018

Market Scenario

Radar sensors generally use Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) radar to detect moving or stationary objects. Radar sensors are ideally used for collision avoidance and other technology-driven safety features in the vehicles. They are generally used to identify distance and the speed of the vehicle such as how far away is the object from the vehicle so as to reduce the chance of accident. It emits a radio wave that moves at the light speed and returns the waves back to the radar device. Driver safety is one of the major challenge, currently and will remain so in the future. The use of radar sensors will reduce road accidents and will increase the safety of drivers. They are generally used in Lane Change Assist (LCA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), and others.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive radar sensors market are technology innovation, increased need for safety, and stringent government regulations. The automotive industry has been witnessing electrification and mobility. The radar sensors technology is majorly dependent on the growth of automotive industry. The increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicle will directly impact the growth of the radar sensors market. The total four wheeler production volume was approximately 90 million units in 2015 and is expected to witness further growth and surpass 100 million units by the year 2020. The increase in the number of safety features in the vehicles will result in growing demand of radar sensors in technologies, such as advanced driver assistance systems. This will lead to the growth of automotive radar sensors market in future.

The automotive radar sensors market is segmented based on range, application, and vehicle type. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as on Lane Change Assist (LCA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and others. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period because it allows the vehicle to automatically adjust the speed of the vehicle to maintain the safe distance between two vehicles. On the basis of range, the market is segmented as short range, medium range, and long range. Short range radar sensors segment is expected to dominate the market in future due to the wide use of those sensors in adaptive cruise control systems.

Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Segmentation

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The development of increased safety feature systems in the vehicles is expected to increase the demand for radar sensors. The increase in demand for radar sensors is expected to drive the market in this region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to increase production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

The Key Players in Automotive Radar Sensors Market Are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), HELLA KGaA (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Valeo S.A (France), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), and Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.). InnoSenT – Innovative Radar Sensor Technology (Germany), First Sensor AG (Germany), Kestrel Radar Sensors (England), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and FUJITSU TEN Ltd. (Japan) are among others.

The report for Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

