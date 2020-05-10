Companies in the Global Automotive Breathers Market Resorting to Product Innvoation to Stay Ahead in the Game

Automotive breathers are a vital component of crankcase ventilation system. Crankcase ventilation system (CCV) is responsible to recirculate or taking out the blow-by gases which are slipped through piston rings while combustion process in Engine cylinder. These blow-by gases can be mixed with crankcase oil that results into the degradation of oil as well as it generates a pressure that affects the engine performance. In order to sweep out the fumes, crankcase needs a source of fresh air which is provided by automotive breathers. The inlet path of the CCV is broadly known as automotive breathers responsible to draft a fresh air into crankcase ducted to the engine air cleaner. Automotive breathers generally provided with the filters and baffles which prevents vapor and oil mist from fouling the air filter. Automotive breathers are usually made from engineered plastics, ferrous & nonferrous metals and composites. Crankcase ventilation system Market is a parent market for automotive breathers segment.

Automotive breathers Market Dynamics: Drivers and Challenges

Ongoing development in the automotive industry, predominantly due to accelerating demand for new passenger vehicle, is likely to generate strong demand for Diesel as well as gasoline engines in the coming years. Automotive industry is one of the prominent industries that continuously promotes research and development of proficient engine performance and increasing fuel efficiency. Automotive OEMs are more inclined towards the development of efficient engines, subsequently, high sales of crankcases ventilation system drives the increasing demand for automotive breathers into the market. In present scenario, increase in per capita income and boosting economy levels are responsible to impact the automotive market positively, which in turn, foreseen to drive the automotive breathers market. As there is increase in awareness amongst the automotive manufacturers for clean and green environment which is proving as a key factor in the increase in consumption of automotive breathers. With developing emission standards all over the world, prominent automotive manufacturers are shifting their production facilities to electric and hybrid vehicles. Increasing demand for Electric and hybrid vehicles as compared to conventional vehicles is expected to give an adverse effect on the demand for automotive breathers market. Further, automobile component manufacturers are likely to benefit from existing opportunity in upcoming years as the changing emission and engine norms projected to create positive trend in after sales channel of the automotive breathers market.

Automotive breathers Market: Regional Outlook

The automotive industry has been witnessing a substantial increasing demand for automotive breathers in European and Asian countries such as Germany, China, and India due to an upsurge in vehicle production. In order to affect the overall sales of the conventional engine vehicles is anticipated to flourish the automotive breathers market. In the global context, Europe is one of the prominent producers of automobiles and automotive parts, thus, the demand for automotive breathers will likely to grow against the backdrop of rising production. The Middle East experienced a steady growth in automobile aftermarket, mirroring the growth of automotive breathers market. However, changing emission standards of prime driver of industries such as China, India, Germany, and the U.S. set to experience plunge in the sales of automotive breathers. Now a days, worldwide many countries are promoting the use of electric and hybrid vehicles. With increase in production of electric and hybrid vehicles in North America, Europe and the Asian countries, the sales of automotive breathers is expected to impact the market in the near future.

The global automotive breathers market: Segment

The global automotive breathers market can be segmented on the basis of material type, sales channel, vehicle type, engine type, and region

On the basis of the material, the automotive breathers market can be segmented as:

Engineered Plastic

Composite Material

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Aluminum Alloy

On the basis of the CCV system, the automotive breathers market can be segmented as:

Open Crankcase Ventilation System

Closed crankcase ventilation system

On the basis of the sales channel, the automotive breathers market can be segmented as:

Aftermarket

OEM

On the basis of the application, the automotive breathers market are mainly classified under Vehicle type,

Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Compact Mid-size Luxury SUVs Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (LCV)



On the basis of the Engine type, the automotive breathers market can be segmented as

Diesel Engine

Petrol/Gasoline Engine

Automotive breathers Market: Key Participants

