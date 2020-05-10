Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers Market : Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2025

Laser receivers annunciate distinctly with light, sound and sometimes readable information to indicate when a laser receiver converges on and locates a rotating laser beam. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers, using the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo or BeiDou system, are used in many applications.

The Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers.

This report presents the worldwide Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LASERLINER

LEICA GEOSYSTEMS

NEDO

Bullard

GEOMAX

Heliceo

Pentax Precision

Spectra Precision

Stonex

Topcon Positioning Systems

Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers Breakdown Data by Type

Laser Receiver

GNSS Receiver

Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers Breakdown Data by Application

Building Construction

Road Construction

Sewer Construction

Landscaping Construction

Others

Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Construction Laser and GNSS Receivers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

