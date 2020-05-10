Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Is Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) like stroke and heart disease are the leading cause of death across the globe. As per World Health Organization (WHO), 30% of the deaths caused globally in 2008 was due to heart disease which accounted for 17.3 Mn. Majority of cardiovascular diseases could be managed by early detection of abnormalities in the functioning of heart. Continuous cardiac monitoring devices are used for observation of cardiac activity. Continuous monitoring of heart is mandatory to assess patient’s condition suffering from CVD. Cardiac monitoring devices records and display pressure and electrical waveforms of the cardiovascular system for measurement and treatment.

Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the continuous cardiac monitoring devices market revenue is expected to boost due to factors such as increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases due to change in lifestyle, rising awareness amongst patients regarding regular monitoring of heart to increase life expectancy and ease of use and portability of devices. Increasing demand for home based and remote monitoring cardiac systems is expected to affect significantly on continuous cardiac monitoring devices market. Additional factors such as favorable government initiatives, increasing availability of technologically advanced products especially in developed regions, increasing contribution of independent organizations to spread awareness and increasing prevalence of obesity are projected to favor the continuous cardiac monitoring devices market over the forecast period.

Few factors that can pull back the market are high cost of devices, low accuracy of invasive cardiac monitoring devices and unstable reimbursement policies. Apart from these factors, scarcity of technologically advanced products in developing regions is expected to hamper the revenue growth of global continuous cardiac monitoring devices market over the forecast period.

Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

Continuous cardiac monitoring devices market is classified on the basis of product type, modality, end user and region

Based on product type, the continuous cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented into the following:

ECG Devices

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

Holter Monitor Devices

Implantable Loop Recorder

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Minimally Invasive COM Devices

Noninvasive COM Devices

Event Monitors

Pre-symptom

Post-symptom

Based on modality, the continuous cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented into the following:

Standalone

Portable

Based on end user, the continuous cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiology Clinics

Home Care Settings

Based on geography, the continuous cardiac monitoring devices Market is segmented into following:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, rest of MEA)

Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

Continuous cardiac monitoring devices market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate across regions. Major players in this segment are working on their research and development process to build superior products and increase product portfolio. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are on the rise across the globe due to a large number of elderly population are suffering from cardiac ailments. Furthermore, the prevalence of obesity is increasing worldwide. Ease of diagnosis by cardiac monitoring devices due to wide variety of products available in the marketis attracting more number of patients which is expected to boost revenue growth of global continuous cardiac monitoring devices market

Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding continuous cardiac monitoring devices market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to account for significant contribution under continuous cardiac monitoring devices by revenue generation. Advances in development of new products and high spending on research and development in Western Europe proves to uplift of the continuous cardiac monitoring devices market. With rising in standards of health care services and increase in awareness towards the treatments in India and China is expected to propel the market for continuous cardiac monitoring devices in overall Asia Pacific region.

Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the players in continuous cardiac monitoring devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, PULSION Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Deltex Medical and LiDCO Group plc.

Regional analysis includes

