Corrugated Envelopes Packaging Market- The investment approach and marketing strategy of industry players

Corrugated envelopes are made up from corrugated cardboard which is 100% recyclable. Corrugated envelops have enhanced strength as compared to conventional paper envelopes, which gives them a preferential advantage. Corrugated envelopes are designed to provide heavy-duty protection for materials such as photographs, prints, and documents during distribution. There are various benefits provided by corrugated envelopes, as they are made available in a variety of sizes and also provide extra protection needed for valuable flat items such as photos and documents.

Corrugated envelope packaging is preferred due to their strength, and features such as good printability and weather resistance. It is due to their advantage over conventional envelopes, that the global corrugated envelopes packaging market is anticipated to enjoy healthy growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers of corrugated envelopes emphasize on usage of lightweight corrugated board grade, which make the corrugated envelopes cost effective while retaining their strength. Therefore, outlook for the global corrugated envelopes packaging market look promising, during the forecast period.

Global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market: Dynamics

One of the significant factors that is expected to contribute to the growth of the global corrugated envelopes packaging market, is the increase in demand for packaging envelopes and mailers, due to a rise in the number of web-based companies which require versatile packaging to transport the goods through mail. Also, growth in numbers of logistics service providers and parcel delivery service providers, such as DHL, UKMail, Hermes, FedEx, and YODEL, among others, is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the global corrugated envelopes packaging market. In addition, since corrugated envelopes take less storage space, are lightweight and can be easily transported and recycled, they are more likely to be preferred as an efficient and eco-friendly packaging solution, during the forecast period.

Global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market: Segmentation

The global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type, the global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market has been segmented as:

Kraft Paper

Wood Pulp

Cotton Fiber

Synthetic substrates

Others

On the basis of thickness, the global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market has been segmented as:

B flute

C flute

E flute

F flute

On the basis of End-use industry, the global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Others

Corrugated Envelopes packaging market: Geographical Outlook

The global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

China and India are expected to witness significant growth in the corrugated envelope packaging market, which includes some of the key factors like growing population, expanding the base of the professionals. The emerging economies Asia and Latin America, are expected to spearhead growth of the global corrugated envelopes packaging market, during the forecast period. Also, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness significant rise in use of corrugated envelopes in the packaging market.

Global Corrugated Envelopes packaging market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Corrugated Envelope Packaging market are – Smurfit Kappa Group, Blake Envelopes, Polycart Envelopes, and Plus Packaging, Inc., among others.