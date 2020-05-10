Dashboard Camera Market: Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2022

The global dashboard camera market marks the presence of a large number of players who are offering a wide range of products under driver-assistance systems, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). A growing number of players are increasingly offering a variety of dashboard camera solutions to address the needs of original equipment manufacturers and fulfil the aftermarket requirements for solutions for road safety. Camera manufacturers and automotive players are constantly pursuing strategies based on improving their technical expertise to consolidate their position, finds TMR. This is expected to up the level of competition over the assessment period.

Top players operating in the dashboard camera market include DCS Systems Ltd., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Qrontech Co., Ltd., Garmin International Inc, Harman International Inc, Papago Inc., and Delphi Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd.

The global dashboard camera market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 15.3% in between the forecast period of 2014 and 2020. Vis-à-vis revenue, the market stood at US$ 1,458.2 million in 2013 and is estimated to reach a worth of US$ 4.03 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The various technologies used in dashboard cameras can be grouped into single lens or single channel, multi lens or dual channel, and rearview. Of these, single channel dashboard cameras accounted for the leading share in 2013 both in value and volume. The segment is expected to hold its sway through 2020, driven by the extensive demand of this dash cams by motorists. This is attributed to their low cost and easy set-up, which are substantially useful in filing insurance claims.

On a geographical front, the Asia Pacific accounted for the dominant share in 2013 and is also rising at the leading CAGR over 2014–2020. The widespread popularity of dashboard cameras among private and commercial vehicle owners in the key economies projects the regional market to the forefront.