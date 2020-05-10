Demand for Behenic Acid Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Behenic Acid Market: Introduction

Behenic acid is fatty acids which have twenty-two carbon atom chain. Behenic acid is also known as docosanoic acid which contains white colour crystals or powder. Behenic acid is a major component of ben oil which is extracted from the seed of the Moringa tree. Behenic acid also occurs in small quantity in glycerol whereas a large amount of behenic acid occurs in mustard seed oil, rape oil and Jamba oil. Behenic is stable in water and biodegradable in nature. Behenic acid has a wide variety of application in cosmetics and another industrial sector

Behenic Acid Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of varied grooming and salon products have enriched the demand of personal care products which results in increasing the consumption of behenic acid from personal care industry as behenic acid is widely used in the production various cosmetics and wellness industries. In addition to it, behenic acid is also used in the production of different hair products which will grow the demand for behenic acid in the market. Growing industrialization due to continuous surging demand of intermediate for various chemical industry application is also creating an added growth opportunity on the market growth of behenic acid as it is used in the production of various chemicals, emulsifiers and another active agent. Whereas increasing consumption of petroleum products in automotive and in other machinery resulting in growing the market of behenic acid as it is used in the production of lubricating oil. Similarly, changing lifestyle and trend for different clothing among consumer pertaining to increase the demand of textile industry which will ultimately enhance the growth of behenic market globally as it is widely used in textile industry for various purposes. In the forecast year, it can be estimated that the demand for behenic acid from cosmetic industries will be going to be a key development in the growth of the behenic acid market. While there are some government regulation on the production of behenic acid might hinder the market of Behenic acid

Behenic acid Market: Segments-

The Market of Behenic acid can be segmented into two factors: on the basis of grade, end use and its applications

The behenic acid market can be segmented on the basis of its grade

Pharma Grade

Technical grade

The behenic acid market can be segmented on the basis of its end use

Polymer

Paints

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Petroleum

Textile

The behenic acid market can be segmented on the basis of its application

Industrial Surfactant

Surface Active Agents

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Lubricating Oil

Intermediate

Behenic acid Market: Regional Overview

The growth of personal care and cosmetic industry is likely to support the growth of behenic acid in the market especially in countries like the USA where consumers are more inclined toward personal care and cosmetic product owing to which surge the demand of behenic acid. In addition, European countries like the UK, France and Germany are likely to likely witness moderate growth in the market of behenic acid which results in the growth in the cosmetic industry. While the Asia Pacific notices the rapid increase in the growth of behenic market due to abundant availability of vegetable and plant which creates a positive outlook on end-use industries such textile, petroleum, polymer, cosmetics of countries like China and India. In Japan, behenic acid is approved as a cosmetic ingredient and it also gets consideration in the Japanese Standards of Cosmetic Ingredients which will increase the demand of behenic acid and propel its growth in the market. In countries of the Middle East like Saudi Arabia, UAE also showing significant growth due to increasing demand in various end-use industries such as polymer, paints, lubricating oil

Behenic acid Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Behenic acid are as follows:-