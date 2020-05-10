Drugs Testing Cups Market 2028: Top Key Players TransMedCo., Alere Toxicology

Stringent Regulation for Drug Abuse is Renewing the Interest in Drugs Testing Cups Market.

Drugs Testing Cups are specialized drug testing cups utilized in the determination of excess amount of drug of abuse and prescription drug content in the urine sample. The Drugs Testing Cups is also utilized in determining substance use and is an important measure in treatments and evaluation. Various organizations and manufacturing companies across Drugs Testing Cups industry are in the process of developing innovative Drugs Testing Cups reasoning to testing advantage it provides over the traditional urinal testing. As per national institute on drug abuse(NIH) the economic burden of substance use on U.S. economy is approximately to whooping 1.1 trillion dollars in 2015, demonstrating a shocking increase in drugged driving, workplace drug usage and illicit use of drugs. Anticipating the hefty demand for new drug screening devices. Snowballing the Drugs Testing Cups sale in the developed region. The use of control substance in several treatment regimen is estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities for Drugs Testing Cups market.

The major driving factor for Drugs Testing Cups market is continuously increasing incidences of illicit drugs use, owning to rising inclination towards pop culture promoting the drug use. As per data from national institute of drug abuse (NIDA) 11.7 million incidence of driving in influence of drug is found in US alone within age of 16 to 65+ risking life of everyone on the roads. Drugged and drink drive is strictly illegal in every part of developed and developing countries. Subsequently fueling demand for Drugs Testing Cups. The illegal use of drugs such as cocaine opioids, marijuana etc. Impairs driving skills affecting sluggish reaction time, aggression and, reckless behavior additionally reduced thinking capability compromising drivers, travelers and other rider’s life. The need for stringent regulation is estimated to generate a substantial demand for Drugs Testing Cups, substantially increasing the Drugs Testing Cups market share in global drug testing devices industry. However, high cost of drugs testing cups is projected to restrain the growth of the Drugs Testing Cups market.

The global Drugs Testing Cups market is segmented on the basis of Devices type, Application, End Users, and Geography:

Drugs Testing Cups market Segmentation by Devices Type 14 Panel Rapid Cups 13 Panel Rapid Cups 12 Panel Rapid Cups 11 Panel Rapid Cups 10 Panel Rapid Cups 8 Panel Rapid Cups 7 Panel Rapid Cups 6 Panel Rapid Cups 5 Panel Rapid Cups Specimen Collection Cups



Drugs Testing Cups market Segmentation by Application Drug testing in workplace Employee drug testing Border control Roadside drug testing Cholinesterase Monitoring Clinical testing

Drugs Testing Cups market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostics Laboratories On-the-spot Testing Forensic Laboratories Rehabilitation center



The global Drugs Testing Cups market is anticipated to capitalize on the market growth opportunity formed by the rising cases of abusive drug use coupled with increasing emergency rooms visits due to heavy drug consumption. The workplace drug testing is one of the major concerned in the corporate culture, as Drug abuse is becoming more common in all sectors of society. Increasing demand for Drugs Testing Cups in the corporate sector to resolve the need for preventive testing. The recent technological advancement in Drugs Testing Cups to offer more advantage over conventional urine testing devices is anticipated to increases Drugs Testing Cups sales. For example the lunch of premier bio-cup 12 PANEL/SVT Drugs Testing Cups from Premier Biotech Inc. offering 12 lines of drug test in one Drugs Testing Cups is anticipated to fuel the competition in the Drugs Testing Cups Market. The manufacturers in the Drugs Testing Cups market are concentrating on providing large array of drug test probe, contemplating to increase the viability of Drugs Testing Cups.

Geographically, global Drugs Testing Cups market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the overall Drugs Testing Cups Market. Advancement in drug testing and critical care facilities, higher adoption to lifestyle changes, increase awareness about drug abuse, increase in awareness and stringent government policies have improved the regulatory scenario for global Drugs Testing Cups market in North America. Additionally in East Asia region considerably higher market growth rate is expected due to constant growth in drug testing market. Transversely affecting the Drugs Testing Cups market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Drugs Testing Cups Market are Premier Biotech inc, The Drug Test Consultant, Verified First, LLC, TransMedCo., Alere Toxicology, Rapid Detect Inc., Jant Pharmacal Corporation, American Screening Corporation, First Check Diagnostics Corp.,Wondfo. among others.