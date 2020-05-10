Electrophoresis Reagents Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Electrophoresis Reagents Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Electrophoresis is a technique used for separation of DNA, RNA and Protein based on their size and charge. The techniques is used to determine the size and type of macromolecules from the sample. The techniques is based on application of electric charge at the ends of the assembly into which gel loaded with fluorescence dyes attached to sample is placed. Depending upon the charge of the sample the macromolecules migrate from one end towards the other. After the process is completed the gel is placed under UV light source to see the bands formed my migration of the macromolecules. Electrophoresis has wide applications like identification of molecular markers in genotyping of the organism species, for verifying amplification of gene sequences, to check quality and quantity of DNA, RNA and Protein samples after extraction and to separate DNA fragments in cloning. Owing to increasing focus on biological therapies the based on alteration DNA and RNA the use of electrophoresis technique is increasing rapidly which is evidently expected to increase demand for electrophoresis reagents over the forecast period.

Electrophoresis Reagents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing adoption of electrophoresis techniques in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the revenue growth of electrophoresis reagents market over the forecast period. Increasing funding in the R&D activities related to genomics and proteomics is expected to contribute revenue growth of the electrophoresis reagents market, with the increasing focus on personalized medicine and new drug discovery, pharmaceutical companies are focused on development of drugs which act directly at the molecular level by making use of genomic studies. Rising incidence rate of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders is expected to increase research funding from the local governments from various countries as well as private funding from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for development of efficient biologics for treatment of these diseases which is evidently expected to boost demand for electrophoresis reagents over the forecast period. Moreover factors like rising per capital income and increasing public healthcare expenditure are also expected to promote growth of electrophoresis reagents market over the forecast period. However, lack of technical knowledge and production of low quality of reagents which eventually lead to product recalls may hamper growth of the electrophoresis reagents market.

Electrophoresis Reagents Market: Segmentation

The global electrophoresis reagents market is segment into three key segments, by product type, by end user and by region

Segmentation by product type

Gels

Dyes

Buffers

Others

Segmentation by end user

Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Electrophoresis Reagents Market: Overview

Electrophoresis reagents market is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to growing demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Moreover the focus on development of research in developing countries is also expected to boost demand for electrophoresis reagents over the forecast period.

Electrophoresis Reagents Market: Region – wise Outlook

Regionally, electrophoresis reagents market is segmented into seven key regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America is expected to dominate the electrophoresis reagents market over the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to follow next after North America owing to increasing research in the field of personalized medicine and biological therapies in North America and Western Europe. Growing research in the field of Biotechnology and increasing number of academic institutions and inclination of youth towards biotechnology and pharmaceutical studies in APEJ region is expected to boost demand for electrophoresis reagents in this regions. Moreover increasing number of local manufacturers’ entering the market is expected to reduce prices of electrophoresis reagents in this region which in turn is expected to boost demand. Japan is expected to follow next in terms of revenue growth owing to technological developments and introduction of new products from the local players. Western Europe, Latin America and MEA regions are also expected to witness significant growth in electrophoresis reagents market over the forecast period.

Electrophoresis Reagents Market: Key Market Participants

Some Key participants in the electrophoresis reagents market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck & Co., Bio – Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

