Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Size 2028 Growing Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors With Top Players

Family/indoor entertainment centers are indoor entertainment centers that provide a variety of entertainment to individuals of all ages. Family/indoor entertainment centers are designed to engage people of all ages at low prices. These family/indoor entertainment centers offer a variety of games, arcade games, video games, gaming consoles, machine-based games, indoor sports, and VR-based games along with the hosting of private birthday parties, etc. Family/indoor entertainment centers follow strategies such as offering gift cards, incentives, and bonuses that expire a certain timeframe that is already mentioned to customers. This encourages customers to visit a specific family/indoor entertainment center.

Diversified gaming and entertainment options are expected to fuel growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market

With continuous innovations in the technological aspects, family/indoor entertainment centers are offering a diversified range of gaming options for customers. New technologies, such as 3D technology, virtual reality gaming, etc., are trending and consumers are preferring modern modes of entertainment over traditional ones. Hence, the availability of a wide range of gaming options is driving the family/indoor entertainment centers market over the forecast period.

However, capital expenditure for establishing new setups for entertainment is high, which is a major challenge that is hampering the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market.

Addition of new games and innovations in technologies are anticipated to propel the family/indoor entertainment centers market

At present, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) games are highly trending, thus, players in the family/indoor entertainment centers market have started offering these games. Moreover, some gaming manufacturers are also focusing on developing various technologies for improvising the gaming experiences in the family/indoor entertainment centers. Manufacturers are working on mixing the AR and VR technology with 3-D projection mapping and interactive digital surfaces to generate new technologically advanced games. The VR gaming zone segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of $ 14,569.0 Mn in the family/indoor entertainment centers market between 2018 and 2028.

Changing preferences of customers for celebrating occasions is one of the major factors driving the family/indoor entertainment centers market

Various options in family/indoor entertainment centers for celebrations, such as birthday, parties, events, occasions, etc., is contributing to the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market. With the addition of these options, family/indoor entertainment centers are revolutionizing the manner in which social gatherings are being conducted. Moreover, family/indoor entertainment centers offer food & beverages, gaming, entertainment, etc. under one roof, that too for the entire family, which reduces the efforts of customers for arranging the same. People also select the location of the parties that they wish to host based on the size of the family/indoor entertainment centers, as a larger number of guests requires a bigger facility. Hence, the >40,000 sq. ft. segment in is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

Various promotional strategies and offers such as loyalty programs are contributing to growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market

The loyalty programs offered by family/indoor entertainment centers is a major factor driving the market. Loyalty programs are offered based on parameters such as reward points, visit points, loyalty cards, memberships, etc. Using these loyalty programs, family/indoor entertainment centers are able to retain customers as well as attract new customers with the help of advertising. With improvements in gaming technology in past four to five years, family/indoor entertainment centers have started offering gaming options for young adults, which include indoor cricket, bowling, finger coaster, football, racing, and other simulation games. This it is another factor fuelling the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market.

The family/indoor entertainment centers market in North America is estimated to dominate the global family/indoor entertainment centers market due to the presence of a large number of players in this region. Due to a consistent increase in the middle-class population and increasing disposable income, the family/indoor entertainment centers market in East Asia is estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, as the increasing GDP of the East Asia region is responsible for the increased spending capacity of individuals in this region. Thus, the market in East Asia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key participants in the global family/indoor entertainment centers market report are CEC Entertainment, Dave & Buster’s, Time Zone Entertainment, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, Main Event Entertainment, Smaash Entertainment, Bowlmor AMF, Legoland Discovery Center, Nickelodeon Universe, Lucky Strike, Amoeba Services, Funcity, Tenpin, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Kidzania, Walt Disney and Toy Town. Among all these centers, Dave and Buster’s is one of the prominent players in the family/indoor entertainment centers market. According to PMR analysis, Main Event Entertainment is focusing on improving its market share by launching new products in the family/indoor entertainment centers market.