Furfuryl Alcohol Market Size, Share & Forecast 2018-2028 by Players, Types and Applications

The study – furfuryl alcohol considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for both value and volume is represented from 2018 to 2028. Furfuryl alcohol market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional, and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with furfuryl alcohol market segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the furfuryl alcohol market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global furfuryl alcohol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Increase in furfural production, growing foundry industry, positive growth in the automotive industry, and environmental concerns are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the furfuryl alcohol market.

Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the dynamics and behaviour of the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics, and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders and trends in the market.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current furfuryl alcohol market, which forms the basis of how the global furfuryl alcohol market is expected to shape in the future. Given the characteristics of the furfuryl alcohol market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and FMI analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecasting exercise.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the furfuryl alcohol market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the furfuryl alcohol market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Hongye Holding Group Corp., Ltd., Zibo Huaao Chemical Co., Ltd., International Furan Chemicals B.V., China XLX Fertilizer Ltd., Aurus Speciality Company Limited, Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd., Silvateam, Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Furan Resin Co. Ltd., KRBL Ltd. and Illovo Sugar (PTY) Ltd., among others.

