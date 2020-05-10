Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2019 – 2025

Phenolsulfonic acid (referred to as PSA) also called p-hydroxybenzenesulfonic acid, p-phenolsulfonic acid, phenol-4-sulfonic acid, is the sulfonated product of phenol is the most important additive in the acid tin plating process and also has the effect of foaming the acidic resin. In the tinplate production line of the acidic process (such as the Fluorstein process), phenolsulfonic acid is mainly used as an additive in the tin plating solution to maintain the acidity of the tin plating solution, which is Sn2+ The production provides H+ and prevents the solution’s Sn2+ dissolved oxidation into Sn4+ to keep the plating liquid It is stable and well conductive, and finally makes the tin plating layer of the tin plate produced fine, precise and uniform, with good surface finish and strong tin layer bonding force.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid.

This report researches the worldwide 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LANXESS

Mancuso Chemicals

Welsum Technology Corporation

AriChem, LLC

Nandadeep Chemicals

Nihon Kagaku Sangyo

Nanjing Datang Chemical

DynaChem Incorporated

Jiangsu Shengxinheng Chemical

Zaozhuang Runxin Chemical

Xingda Chemical

Changzhou Junchi Chemical

Shanghai Feige Chemical

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

65%

75%

95%

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Metal Industry

Electroplating

Pharmaceutical

Printing and Dyeing

Others

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

