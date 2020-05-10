Global Corn Bran Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

Corn bran is made from the tough outer layer of whole kernel corn. It is an excellent source of dietary fiber and is low in fat. It is rich in dietary fiber and essential fatty acids and contains significant quantities of starch, protein, vitamins, and dietary minerals. Corn bran is often used to enrich bread and breakfast cereals. Corn bran is the best alternative to other types of bran as it is cost-efficient. Corn bran can be used to increase dietary fiber in mixes, bread, cereals, snack foods, dietary foods, and geriatric foods. Nowadays, people are looking for nutritious food products that are tasty as well. Corn bran presents considerable nutritional value with constituents such as essential amino acids, protective phytochemicals, minerals, lipids, phenolic acids, and dietary fibers. Thus, corn bran has been receiving great attention from specialists of food science due to its feasible incorporation into various food products. Among the nutritional compounds present in corn bran, dietary fibers can be highlighted since the demand for healthy, tasty, and high-fiber food products is increasing. The deficiency in fiber intake is associated with the development of several diseases of the intestine, as well as colon cancer, constipation, etc. These factors are making corn bran products very popular in the market.

Increasing Demand for Fibrous Food Propelling the Corn Bran Market

Eating more fiber delivers a lot of health benefits. The increasing consumption of unhealthy food with high cholesterol leads to an increase in the obesity problem in population. Studies show that consuming 30grms of fiber daily can help in reduce a significant amount of weight. Fiber binds with fat and sugar molecules as they pass through the digestive tract, which helps to reduce the number of calories. It also lowers the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer. As corn bran is rich in fiber and can be used as an additive to food products, the demand for corn bran is increasing. China and the United States are top exporters of corn-based products. Corn bran has high demand in countries like South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Europe. In U.S., corn is the number one crop in terms of acreage and overall value (USDA). According to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service Export Sales Reporting data, the demand for corn-based products in East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan) is increasing. The main reason behind this increasing demand is competitiveness among the suppliers of corn bran.

Global Corn Bran Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global corn bran market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end user, the corn bran market has been segmented as –

Processing Industry

Retail/household Industry

On the basis of distribution channel, the corn bran market has been segmented as-

Business to Business

Business to Customer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Food & Drinks Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Others



Global Corn Bran Market: Key Players-

Cargill Incorporated, Didion Inc., Honeyville, Sunflakes Food Products Pvt. Ltd., GRAIN MILLERS., Grain Processing Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Minnesota Corn Processors LLC., Cerestar USA Incorporated, Tereos Syral S.A.S, Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle Associated British Foods plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Vijayawada Chemicals, and AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG.