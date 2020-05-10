Global Glasses Free 3D TVs Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2026

The global glasses free 3D TVs market is anticipated to experience a strong growth rate during the forecast period 2018 – 2026, owing to a growing demand for an enhanced entertainment and better viewing experience. Advent of 3D viewing experience has only made people feel and experience the thing they see in a much improved way. Viewing anything on a 3D screens make one understand the clip in a better way. 3D which was constraint to big screens was soon picked up major TV manufacturers, which then delivered 3D television for home. The experience was similar to that of watching on big screens.

However, wearing a 3D glass to get the complete 3D effect has always annoyed users. This made the 3D TV manufacturers to make 3D TVs which will not require 3D glasses. Glass free 3D TVs became instant hit among people, and has since gradual escalation since then. The technology is underdeveloped, but in future it is expected that glass free 3D technology would make entry in other media such as smartphones, tablets, movie screens, and monitors.

Glasses Free 3D TVs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Various companies blew their trumpets while launching 3D TVs stating it’s the future, however it failed to penetrate the glasses free 3D TVs market due to 3D glasses. Increasing demand for multiple person watching a single screen, is aiding the market to reach new heights. As previously one need to own several pairs of 3D glasses to watch something on a 3D TV. Availability of various series and shows which offer 3D viewing experience is anticipated to further increase the demand for glasses free 3D TVs market. Rise in customer spending capacity throughout the world is considered to be one of the major reasons that is bolstering the market growth. Players in the market are spending hefty amount behind research and development activities to produce device which is efficient and enhance viewing experience. This is likely to lure more customers.

However, when compared with 3D TVs, it has been noticed that glass free 3D TVs lack in detail and sense of depth. It has a narrow viewing angles and has a distorted softness when viewed from other angles. These are likely to pull down the glasses free 3D TVs market. Apart from these, glass free 3D TVs are expensive, thus dissuading middle class people from buying it. This is also foreseen to hamper the growth of glasses free 3D TVs market.

Glasses Free 3D TVs Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, North America held a leading position and is expected to dominate the glasses free 3D TVs market in the coming years, owing to presence of well-established players and heavy investments by public and private bodies in the region. Rapid adoption of latest technology in the region fosters glasses free 3D TVs market in the region. The U.S. contributes the majority of the share. However, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a steady growth rate due to significant research and development going in Japan and South Korea.