Key Players for Patterning Material Market are Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), JSR Micro, Inc. (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) 2024

The global market for patterning materials is poised to register a steady growth rate over the course of the forecast period, fueled by the numerous applications they are used in. The emerging, yet highly lucrative, market for nanodevices is a key factor boosting the demand for patterning materials, along with an expanding integrated circuit market.

The report identifies the major driving and restraining forces that impact the patterning materials market and offers sharp insights on its growth trajectory over the coming years. The main geographical markets have been highlighted and the trends that govern these regional markets have also been discussed at length. In a detailed section on the competitive landscape, the leading companies have been profiled, with a focus on their strengths and weaknesses, product portfolio, financial standing, and recent developments.

The adoption of several development strategies on the part of market players has significantly benefited the patterning material market and an increasing number of companies have been focusing their resources on new technology or product development as well as expansions in smaller companies. A case in point would be Corvallis startup Inpria Corporation, who received a whopping US$7.3 mn investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corp., Intel Capital, and Applied Ventures in 2014.

The emergence of nanotechnology, brought on by the increasing demand for miniaturized components in electronics, is a major trend observed in the semiconductors industry and this is a key factor boosting the demand for patterning technology, materials, and instruments.

The patterning material market is also driven by technological advancements, a booming integrated circuit market, and a rise in the number of end-use industries. Players are likely to make the most of the opportunities presented by emerging economies where the demand for electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops is rather strong. On the down side, however, costs incurred during the lithography process is likely to create a roadblock for many.

The global market for patterning materials has been geographically segmented to include Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America accounts for a significant share in the worldwide market, fueled primarily by the U.S. A massive end-use application base in the country is the main reason behind its strong growth. The patterning materials market in Europe is expected to register a sluggish growth rate on account of the current Eurozone economic crisis that has disrupted the region.

Asia Pacific is a strong contender in the global market and is expected to exhibit rapid growth over the coming years. Countries such as China, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, India, Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, and Indonesia are some of the major markets in Asia Pacific thanks to thriving electronics, semiconductor, and packaging sectors

Companies mentioned in the report

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), JSR Micro, Inc. (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Brewer Science, Inc. (U.S.), DongjinSemichem Co., Ltd. (China), Applied Materials, Inc. (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Microchem Corporation (U.S.) are some of the prominent companies operating in the patterning material market.