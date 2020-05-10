Language Localization Market – New Report by TMR; Forecast to 2026

Language localization is the process of adapting content localization products, services, and applications for regional or local consumption. Language localization is not just language translation. Language localization considers cultural differences, traditions, market trends, modern slang, and sense of humor and accordingly localizes the content to appeal to the customer’s cultural preferences in their own target language. The objective of language localization is to introduce content localization products or services to eliminate possible language and perception sensitivities and to effectively capture the targeted market. Companies that want to sell their products/services to new markets are among those who need localization services the most. Today, software or website localization services as well as application localization services are among the most popular.

The language localization market is reshaping the whole digital and offline content creation industry. In the current market, language services have seen growth of 5% over the last 2016. Among language services, language translation has gained significant traction since the last few years. The localization industry grabbed the fourth place and is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. Across the world, due to globalization, companies are localizing their websites and apps or any content to cater to new territories. The major factor which is driving the language localization market is remarkable demand for multilingual content. In the near future, the need to localize and translate digital content is expected to expand exponentially, thus driving the global market. Moreover, improvement of automated interpreting technology will create demand traction for language localization technologies and the trend is anticipated to boost the market globally. However, lack of awareness of language localization is expected to slow down the market growth. Increased usage in neural and adaptive machine translation and continued high demand for video content will further create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Companies operating in the global language localization market provide advanced and scalable services in domestic and international markets. Companies are investing to align their solutions and services to deliver at the domestic and international level. Moreover, they are working toward providing service consistency and market speed. Players in the market offer linguistic and technical services to manage and create digital assets, voice-overs, dubbing, transcription, and subtitling. Some of these major players include, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Sophos Ltd., Micro Focus, Ve Global, DocuSign, AppDynamics (Cisco Systems, Inc.), Capita Translation and Interpreting, Cloudera, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Anaplan, and Yello Mobile.