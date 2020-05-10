Orbital Sanders Market : Outlook, Opportunity & Future Trends Till Forecast Period 2026

Prominent players operating in the global orbital sanders market are Bosch Power Tools, 3M, Dewalt, Ingersoll Rand, Hutchins Manufacturing, Festool, Black & Decker, Atlas Copco, Makita, Porter Cable, GISON, Tranmax Machinery, Nittom Kohki, Ridge Tool Company, Metabo, Dynorbital, and, KUKEN Air Tool. These players are estimated to face healthy competition in the next few years, due to entry of a large number of local players in the market. Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development activities to strengthen their foothold in the global orbital sanders market in the near future. Companies are undertaking mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio. Producers in developing countries are focusing on reducing the cost of production and achieve sustainable expansion of their businesses.

An orbital sander is a power tool that is employed to make surfaces smooth through abrasion by using sandpaper. It is an older, more economical, and simpler sander as compared to other types of sanders. It is commonly employed to sand wood, glass, plastics, metals, paints, fillers, varnishes, stones, ceramics, and auto paints.

Orbital sanders are available in various sizes, with a variety of power sources, handles, sanding plates or sanding disks, and motors. Orbital sanders are square in shape, which allows them to reach corners and edges. Orbital sanders are also known as quarter-sheet sanders, as they generally accept a quarter of a sandpaper sheet. In order to perform sanding action, orbital sanders move at a very high speed in a narrow orbit. Use of orbital sanders is inevitable in woodworking, furniture making, furniture restoration, and in preparing all kinds of materials for painting.

Key factors driving the orbital sanders market include rise in popularity of interior home decor, rapid urbanization, and increase in disposable income. Rapid growth of the furnishing industry is likely to drive the demand for orbital sanders in the near future. Boom in e-commerce has created immense opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of orbital sanders. In order to cater to a worldwide base of customers, these manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce websites. Promotion of orbital sanders through various online channels is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the orbital sanders market in the next few years. On the other hand, orbital sanders are relatively docile. Hence, they cannot remove materials in large quantities. This is one of the major factors hampering the orbital sanders market.

The global orbital sanders market can be segmented based on machine, product, application, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into cordless, electric, and pneumatic. Electric orbital sanders present the quickest and easiest way to sand wood. Usage of electric orbital sanders is projected to increase during the forecast period. In terms of application, the orbital sanders market can be segmented into wood processing, metal processing, and plastic processing. Orbital sanders are most commonly used in wood processing in order to offer smoothness or finish to wooden furniture. Based on region, the global orbital sanders market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and development of infrastructure in the region. The orbital sanders market in North America and Europe is estimated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period, due to frequent usage of orbital sanders in repair and maintenance of houses and buildings made of wood in the region. This is estimated to augment the demand for orbital sanders in this region from 2018 to 2026.