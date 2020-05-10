Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Key players in the global pneumatic conveying systems market are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves in the face of industry competition. Some of the industry participants in the pneumatic conveying systems market are Pneucon Technology., AZO GmbH + Co. KG, Coperion GmbH, Flexicon Corporation, TBMA, Nol-Tec Systems Inc., K-Tron, Cyclonaire Corporation, DongYang P&F, Atlas Copco, Gericke, Nilfisk, Schenck Process LLC, Vac-U-Max, and Dynamic Air Inc.

A typical pneumatic conveying system transfers granules, powders, and other dry bulk materials with the help of a closed vertical or horizontal conveying line. The force required for the transfer of materials is extracted from a combination of pressure differential and the flow of air (or other gas) supplied by a blower or fan. The system can transport materials by regulating the pressure or vacuum, and the airflow in the conveying line. There are three main categories of pneumatic conveying systems, which are dilute-phase, dense-phase, and air conveying. Dilute-phase conveying process includes pulling or pushing materials from one place to another by maintaining an adequate airstream velocity.

Dilute-phase conveying system is a continuous process, and described by low pressure, high velocity, and low product to air ratio. Dense-phase conveying type relies on a beat of an air to force a pellet of material from one location to other. Dense-phase system is a batch process, and unlike dilute-phase has features such as high pressure, low velocity, and high product to air ratio. Air-stimulated gravity conveying system is a means of transferring a product along a conveyor system on a cushion of air.

Price conscious users are reaching out to manufacturers who can combine solutions which are effective and includes minimum maintenance cost. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development in order to fulfill the requirement for technically advanced solutions. However, complex installation cost associated with pneumatic conveying systems and high initial investment acts as a challenge to the pneumatic conveying systems market.

Furthermore, growing health and safety concerns have encouraged manufacturers to use programmed pneumatic systems as these systems offer convenience, speed of executing the operation, hygiene, and prevent adulteration of the final product. Moreover, various government policies and regulations force manufacturers to implement improved operation process. This is expected to result in increasing the market demand.

Technological developments which support dense pressure-vessel conveying systems and integrated with intelligent control technology offers opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. The capability of pneumatic conveyors to increase the productivity, minimize process downtime, and improve quality would contribute to the growth of the market. All the above factors are expected to drive the global pneumatic conveying systems market in the coming years.

Based on conveying type, the pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented into dilute-phase, and dense-phase. In terms of configuration, the market can be classified into push configuration and pull configuration. The pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented into vacuum conveying systems, pressure conveying systems, and vacuum pressure conveying systems based on type. Based on end-use industry, the pneumatic conveying systems market can be categorized into plastic processing and manufacturing, food, minerals, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and others.

Based on region, the global pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The reason for this growth is increased investment in advanced manufacturing facilities by industry manufacturers in emerging economies such as China and India.