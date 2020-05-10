Rapid Industrialization to Boost Gourmet Salts Market Growth by 2026

Gourmet salts are naturally harvested sea salts that contain low sodium levels. The demand for these salts is relatively high across the globe with consumers shifting their food patterns towards consumption of healthy alternatives over their conventional counterparts. Burgeoning demand for gourmet salts is predominantly due to rapid globalization, growing awareness of consumers, and frequent innovation in ingredients and flavors. Evolving lifestyles and food habits of consumers compel them to prefer healthy food choices, strongly backed by their increasing per capita expenditure.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2802

Urbanization plays a pivotal role in influencing the lifestyle and consumption patterns among consumers, worldwide. Owing to the employment prospects, migration of the working population to Tier-1 cities has increased extensively, which is expected to continue over the coming years. Increasing awareness among consumers about food products and their contents has been attributed to exploding Internet penetration, mushrooming infiltration of electronic gadgets, and burgeoning use of social media. While online promotion strategies contribute a lion’s share in boosting the popularity of organically-sourced food products, the food and beverages industry has been witnessing reorganization in recent years. Salts form a noteworthy part of a meal and are available extensively, after a series of processes in food processing factories. However, growing consumer inclination towards consuming food products in their natural form is expected to push the sales of gourmet salts over the forecast period.

The retail sector also plays a prominent role in influencing the changing consumption pattern. The expansion of the global retail chain has triggered the use of different food and beverage products, owing to improved strategies being adopted by key stakeholders, for product promotion and consumer outreach.

Use of gourmet salts in broiler meat production to maintain high demand in meat and poultry division

To decrease the sodium content in meat products, processors are probing for a replacement for sodium chloride that possesses similar functionality, without compromising on the quality of sensory attributes. One idea that meat scientists are pursuing is the use of alternative gourmet salts, which are not purified and thus, contain several trace elements. A recent study demonstrates the similarities between the functionality of potassium chloride and sodium chloride with respect to their effects on muscle enzymes, which will possibly trigger demand for gourmet salts in the meat and poultry division.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2807

Bakery and confectionery are expected to maintain the second position in terms of gourmet salts consumption

Gourmet salts are found in different forms such as flake salts, fleur de sel, Italian sea salt, sel gris, smoked sea salt, Indian black salt, coarse salts, and others such as Himalayan pink salt, and specialty flavored salt. Fleur de sel has a distinct taste and is used in several cuisines along with coarse salts, especially in bakery products. As they are healthy and organic in nature, the demand for gourmet salts is expected to gain traction in the bakery and confectionery division in the coming years.