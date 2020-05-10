Testing for Food Contamination Market In-Depth Analysis By Key Players, Type and Applications Forecast to 2025
Food contaminant testing is to detect toxic or potentially harmful substances existing in food, such as pathogens, pesticides, gmo, toxins, etc.
The pathogens segment includes pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter, and listeria. The diverse weather conditions in different regions may cause a pathogenic attack. This is compelling vendors to come up with products and solutions to detect the presence of food-borne pathogens. For instance, a bacterial protein isolated from the intestine of chicken can be used as a food preservative and to prevent the growth of food poisoning causing agents.
The market for food contaminant testing is witnessing growth in the meat and poultry segment because meat and poultry products are more vulnerable to contamination. The demand for meat production is increasing around the globe, motivating major manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to offer food contamination test kit solutions.
For instance, RapidFinder Poultry ID Kit provides sensitivity down to 0.01% poultry DNA and detects both raw and processed poultry meat.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Covance
Neogen
SGS SA
ALS Limited
Eurofins Scientific
IDEXX Laboratories
Intertek Group
Bureau Veritas
Microbac Laboratories
QIAGEN
Silliker
Merieux NutriSciences
TUV SUD
AsureQuality
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Dairy Technical Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pathogens Testing
Pesticides Testing
GMO Testing
Toxins Testing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Meat & Poultry
Dairy
Processed Foods
Fruits & Vegetables
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Food Contaminant Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Contaminant Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
