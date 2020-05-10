Testing for Food Contamination Market In-Depth Analysis By Key Players, Type and Applications Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Food Contaminant Testing Market History and Forecast 2019-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application” to its huge collection of research reports.



Food contaminant testing is to detect toxic or potentially harmful substances existing in food, such as pathogens, pesticides, gmo, toxins, etc.

The pathogens segment includes pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter, and listeria. The diverse weather conditions in different regions may cause a pathogenic attack. This is compelling vendors to come up with products and solutions to detect the presence of food-borne pathogens. For instance, a bacterial protein isolated from the intestine of chicken can be used as a food preservative and to prevent the growth of food poisoning causing agents.

The market for food contaminant testing is witnessing growth in the meat and poultry segment because meat and poultry products are more vulnerable to contamination. The demand for meat production is increasing around the globe, motivating major manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to offer food contamination test kit solutions.

For instance, RapidFinder Poultry ID Kit provides sensitivity down to 0.01% poultry DNA and detects both raw and processed poultry meat.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Covance

Neogen

SGS SA

ALS Limited

Eurofins Scientific

IDEXX Laboratories

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas

Microbac Laboratories

QIAGEN

Silliker

Merieux NutriSciences

TUV SUD

AsureQuality

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dairy Technical Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pathogens Testing

Pesticides Testing

GMO Testing

Toxins Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Contaminant Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Contaminant Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

