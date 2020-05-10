Threat Management & Remediation Solutions Market – Rising Trend of Data Security Expected to Boost Growth

Threat management & remediation is the process by which organizations identify, manage, and resolve threats that can damage the computer system. It protects reliable information of corporate data and the entire IT infrastructure from malicious cyber-attacks. Threat management & remediation solutions help organizations stay secure and get contextualized and proactive threat intelligence solutions for business stability. Threat management & remediation solution secures confidential data by removing the weaknesses i.e. malicious attacks from the computerized digital technology.

Growing number and complexity of cyber-attacks and threats, and unauthorized access to data are the key factors driving the growth of the global threat management & remediation solutions market. Increasing penetration and substantial adoption of cloud computing by government organizations such as data centers, departments, and business units across the world is another prominent driver facilitating the growth of the threat management & remediation solutions market. Rising trend of data security in government organizations to gain protection from cybercrime incidences is expected to boost the growth of the market.

In addition, increasing demand for real-time monitoring of threats across the world is expected to boost the growth of the global threat management & remediation solutions market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing trend of IoT solutions and digitization is expected to fuel the market. Several solution providers are offering technologically advanced solutions for government organization to maintain their position in the market.

Lack of effective threat management and remediation solutions is expected to negatively affect the growth of the global threat management & remediation solutions market. However, increasing focus on developing effective solutions of threat management & remediation by many emerging and well-established players is expected to overcome this restraint in the near future.

The global threat management & remediation solutions market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, component, enterprise, industry vertical, service, , and region. Based on deployment, the global threat management & remediation solutions market can be bifurcated into on premises and cloud. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into hardware and software.

In terms of industry vertical, the market can be segmented into retail and consumer goods, education, BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance), IT and telecommunication, government and defense, energy, media and entertainment, enterprise & data centers, and travel and hospitality, among others. On the basis of enterprise, the threat management & remediation solutions market can be segmented into large, small, and medium enterprises. Furthermore, based on service, the market can be segmented into professional and managed service.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65630

Based on region, the global threat management & remediation solutions market can be classified into North America (NA), Europe (EU), South America (SA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The threat management & remediation solutions markets in North America and Europe are expected to account for largest market share followed by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to rising need for data security against cyber-attacks and threats, and presence of well-established and emerging players providing threat management and remediation solutions.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to recent technological advances and digitization. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for threat management & remediation due to growing adoption of cloud computing in many countries of this region that includes India, China, and Japan.

The key players operating in the global threat management & remediation solutions market are Netsurion, Wipro Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Aujas, Virtustream, Cavirin Systems, Inc., Briskinfosec, DynTek, Inc., IBM Corporation, DXC Technology, BMC Software, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Brinqa, Tenable Network Security, Symantec, Qualys, Inc., and Skybox Security among others.