Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Market to Log CAGR of 8.8% to 2023 | TMR

The wind turbine O&M market has been segmented on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, the market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. Global wind turbine O&M market has been described separately for onshore and offshore wind turbine O&M market. Onshore wind turbine O&M accounted for 93.98% of the global wind turbine O&M market in 2014.

In terms of geography, the wind turbine O&M market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe was the largest market for wind O&M, accounting for 40.55% of the global market in 2014. Rapidly increasing installation of wind turbines and favorable regulations are the major drivers of the wind turbine O&M market in Europe. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market for wind turbine operations and maintenance in 2014. China, Japan, and India are some of the largest countries in cumulative installations in the region. North America was the third-largest market for wind turbine O&M in terms of market share in 2014. The market in Rest of the World is expected to witness significant growth in the near future due to developing renewable energy policies.

