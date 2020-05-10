Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Market to Log CAGR of 8.8% to 2023 | TMR
Wind turbine operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers are involved in the operation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair of wind turbines installed at offshore wind farms. Wind turbine O&M services also constitute scheduled maintenance, unscheduled maintenance, remote monitoring, and asset administration. Some of the major breakdown-prone components of wind turbines include gear boxes, generators, rotor blades, drive trains, and brakes. While selecting an O&M approach, independent service providers (ISPs), wind turbine manufacturers (OEMs), and in-house O&M teams have emerged in the sector. Wind farms have been broadly classified into onshore and offshore wind farms on the basis of the location or the area of installation of wind turbines. Generally, downtime caused due to wind turbine component failure is more at offshore wind farms as compared to onshore wind farms owing to the harsher weather conditions and logistical hurdles.
The wind turbine O&M market has been segmented on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, the market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. Global wind turbine O&M market has been described separately for onshore and offshore wind turbine O&M market. Onshore wind turbine O&M accounted for 93.98% of the global wind turbine O&M market in 2014.
In terms of geography, the wind turbine O&M market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe was the largest market for wind O&M, accounting for 40.55% of the global market in 2014. Rapidly increasing installation of wind turbines and favorable regulations are the major drivers of the wind turbine O&M market in Europe. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market for wind turbine operations and maintenance in 2014. China, Japan, and India are some of the largest countries in cumulative installations in the region. North America was the third-largest market for wind turbine O&M in terms of market share in 2014. The market in Rest of the World is expected to witness significant growth in the near future due to developing renewable energy policies.
The wind turbine O&M market was segmented on the basis of application (onshore and offshore). Some of the key players in the global wind turbine O&M market are Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, Enercon GmbH, GE Wind Turbine, Nordex SE, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies, Co. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Wind Power GmbH, Suzlon Group, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd., and Upwind Solutions, Inc.