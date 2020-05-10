Women’s Activewear Market: Leggings And Yoga Pants Are Expected To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Women’s activewear is attire worn while playing a sport or doing physical exercise. Activewear offers various benefits which includes quick drying, chemical resistance, thermal, and static. It keeps the person comfortable and allows freedom of movement while performing physical activities. Activewear made of cotton keeps the wearer dry and cooler in the summer season and prevents skin irritation. These days, women dress in activewear even outside the gym as casual attire. Activewear is also called sportswear.

Key factors driving the women’s activewear market includes an increase in awareness of building a good physique, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, high involvement of women in activities such as yoga, aerobics, jogging etc., rise in manufacturing of eco-friendly textiles, and boom in e-commerce, all of which have created significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the industry.

In order to cater to a wide range of customers across the world, manufacturers and distributors of women’s activewear are focusing on selling the apparel through online portals. The promotion of women’s activewear through various online channels is boosting the demand for the product among teenagers. This is projected to offer effective growth opportunities to the women’s activewear market in the next few years. On the other hand, increase in cost of fabric and designing are some of the major factors hampering the women’s activewear market.

The global women’s activewear market can be segmented based on product, fabric, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into bottom wear which includes shorts, skirts, sweatpants, leggings and yoga pants; top wear; and outerwear which includes sweatshirts, hoodies & jackets, swimwear, and innerwear. Leggings and yoga pants are expected to dominate the women’s activewear market during the forecast period due to rising popularity of yoga and aerobics across the globe. On the basis of fabric, the market can be segmented into nylon, spandex, polyester, cotton, polypropylene, and neoprene.

Rise in demand for activewear made of spandex is expected because it is well designed and comfortable while doing physical activities. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online and offline. Online distribution channel includes authorized websites of apparel brands and e-commerce portals. Offline distribution channel includes shopping malls, brand outlets, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialized apparel stores. Based on region, the global women’s activewear market can be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America and Europe are anticipated to hold a major share of the women’s activewear market in the near future due to growing trend of gymming and exercise and maintaining a good physique. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, and increase in awareness about maintaining fitness levels. The market in South America is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate in the near future due to increase in disposable income. This is anticipated to augment the demand for women’s activewear in this geography from 2018 to 2026.

Prominent players operating in the global women’s activewear market are Adidas AG, Nike Inc, Jordan, Mizuno Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Under Armour Inc, Gap, Inc, Aeropostale, V.F. Corporation, Victoria’s Secret, PUMA SE, Jockey, Forever 21, Lycra, The Upside, Columbia Sportswear Company, Ralph Lauren, ALO, Patagonia, 2XU, Mountain Khakis, Gramicci, Lululemon, Filas, Beyond Yoga, Vie Active, LLC, Marmot, Prana, and Mountain Hardwear.

These brands are focusing on innovation of new products and research & development to strengthen their foothold in the global women’s activewear market. Manufacturers in developing countries are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increasing profitability for the sustainable growth of their businesses.