Augmented Reality Connected Service Market – The Next Step Ahead Which Makes Communication Hyper-Real is When Services For Augmented Reality Comes Into Application

Augmented Reality (AR) is primarily an integration of digital information with environment on the real-time. It can be understood as a service technician checking for the operations of a complex machine or an engineer providing remote-assistance for the installation of an equipment or a customer imagining how a certain furniture would fit into his living room. Emerging as a tool for powerful digital experiences, AR is primed to revolutionize a number of aspects of everyday life and pave ways for a number of industry verticals to improve the efficiency of their production procedures. As smartphones and tablet cameras go ubiquitous, the demand in the global augmented reality connected service market is projected to multiply at an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Augmented reality has shown the possibilities of integrating new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), pattern recognition, machine learning, and robotics. Some of the common examples of augmented reality for connected service can be self-service wherein a user gains knowledge in a digitally enhanced manner or guides himself through a questionnaire to rectify maintenance issues. A number of industries that relate with providing assistance on the run time, such as healthcare and automotive breakdown, can provide field services with information of previous recorded incidents and asset information on the finger tips. The global augmented reality connected service market is also anticipated to gain strong demand from business to business (B2B) and business to client (B2C) industries by enabling enhanced service results and improve user experience to entice sales. In the near future, thanks to the rapid expansion of the augmented reality connect service market, companies will not only be able to achieve greater savings by redefining their service functions but also offer improved after-sales customer experience.

Augmented Reality (AR) or enhanced version of reality is the collaboration of a virtual scene (computer generated) with the user’s natural surroundings in real time, through devices such as head mounted devices, smart glass and head-up display. Expansion of physical reality through additional layers of computational information to the real environment for the experience of high resolution graphics is AR. Information in this context can be either text, sound, graphics or even smell. This simplifies human interaction of physical objects through digital devices, which means every object can be enriched with additional information.

Collaboration of mobile phone and internet connectivity made the world hyper-connected, which transformed client-server and web based technologies to smart phone oriented. The next step ahead which makes communication hyper-real is when services for augmented reality comes into application. Though AR is in emerging stage of adoption, this technology is expected to offer various aids to warehousing operation, transportation optimization, last mile delivery and enhanced value added services. It offer new options for controlling real world object, as more and more smart objects are connected through internet.

