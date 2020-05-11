Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2019 Provides Significant Status Of Leading Countries, Major Key Players, Forecast To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Is Expected To Reach At A CAGR Of 3.9% During The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Carboxymethyl Cellulose market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Vis-à-vis volume, carboxymethyl cellulose market is anticipated to display 4.47% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Production-wise, carboxymethyl cellulose is produced in large quantities, albeit in crude commercial grade.

Not requiring refinement, carboxymethyl cellulose is widely used in drilling fluids, detergents, and paper industry applications. Furthermore, high purity grade carboxymethyl cellulose is also used as a food additive. This bolsters the carboxymethyl cellulose market.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (also referred as CMC and Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose) can be described as an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by etherification, substituting the hydroxyl groups with carboxymethyl groups on the cellulose chain. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as binder, thickening agent, suspension agent, and bulking agent in variety of application.

In 2017, the global market for carboxymethyl cellulose was 583,782 tons, which is expected to increase by 4.47% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the global market value of carboxymethyl cellulose was 1599.2 million US dollars, and it is expected to reach 2254.28 million US dollars in 2024. In general, the market demand for carboxymethyl cellulose is stable. Owing to development in emerging fields such as food and pharmaceutical, the CMC market will be in stable growth in the future.

The market size of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose is large, however the concentration of CMC is not quite high. From regional perspective, CMC’s production is mainly distributed in Asia and Europe.

The supply of carboxymethylcellulose in North America and elsewhere is heavily dependent on these regions for import. Leading companies worldwide include CP Kelco, Ashland, Akzo Nobel, Daicel, Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS, DKS, Dow Chemical,etc. CP Kelco is the world’s largest supplier of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in 2017, with a production of 87,691 tons, accounting for 15.02% of global production.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market size will increase to 2320 Million US$ by 2025, from 1780 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carboxymethyl Cellulose.

This report researches the worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Breakdown Data by Type

Purity (99.5 %+)

Purity (90%-99.5%)

Purity (50%-90%)

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Detergent Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Carboxymethyl Cellulose manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

