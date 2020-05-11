Chemotherapy Drugs Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2018-2028

Chemotherapy is the type of treatment medication mostly used to treat cancer. The aim of chemo is to stop or prevent the growth of cancer cells. Chemotherapy mostly affects the rapid growing cancerous cells. In chemotherapy, a chemical drug is used to stop the growth of cancer cells. There are different types of chemotherapy drugs. Some of the chemotherapy drugs widely used for adjuvant and neoadjuvant chemo are Adriamycin, Ellence, Taxol, Taxotere, Cytoxan, Paraplatin, Abraxane, Navelbine, Xeloda, Gemzar, Ixempra, Halaven. All these chemotherapy drugs work on different phases of cell cycle. In chemotherapy, drugs can be given as monotherapy or in combination therapy. Chemotherapy drugs have a lot of side effects. During chemotherapy drugs treatment, many healthy normal cells get affected. According to the American Cancer Society Cancer statistics report 2018, newly diagnosed cancer cases is estimated to be 1,735,350 and around 609,640 cancer deaths occur in the United States. Moreover, according to Cancer Research U.K., 17 million new cancer cases were estimated worldwide and 9.6 million cancer deaths were recorded in 2018 and are projected to increase at an incidence rate of 62% worldwide during the forecast period 2018-2040.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27301

Chemotherapy has both pros and cons. The global chemotherapy drugs have significant potential that will drive the market. After an early stage cancer surgery, most of the oncologist follow chemotherapy drugs treatment to prevent further multiplication of cancerous cells which as a result will boost the chemotherapy drugs market. Apart from this, chemotherapy drugs have multiple benefits such as it helps to shrink the tumor cells, it reduces the growth of cancerous cells thereby increasing the life span of a person which as a result will increase the growth of chemotherapy drugs market. Development of treatment-related side effects is one of the significant disadvantages which may restrain the growth of chemotherapy drugs. Chemotherapy treatment is a time-consuming and lengthy process. Henceforth the chemotherapy drugs market may face challenges in the coming years as a new alternative has been developed such as immunotherapy, gene therapy and also high treatment cost may adversely affect the chemotherapy drugs market. Immunotherapy has become the area of interest in the treatment of cancer as it enhances the immune system to fight against the cancerous cells and also patients have minimal side effects unlike conventional therapies like chemotherapy or radiation. All these alternatives may suppress the growth of overall chemotherapy drugs market.

The global chemotherapy drugs market is segmented on the basis of types, route of administration and distributional channel.

Market Segmentation by types

Alkylating Agents

Antitumor Antibiotics

Plant Alkaloids

Antimetabolites

Topoisomerase Inhibitors

Miscellaneous Antineoplastic

Market Segmentation by route of administration

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Market Segmentation by end users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

North America and Europe collectively hold the largest share in the chemotherapy drugs market due to advanced healthcare facilities which provide effective treatment options and also increase launch of new cancer drugs and its approval from FDA and EMA which as a result will increase the chemotherapy drugs market. The Asia Pacific also have the potential to increase the global chemotherapy drugs market due to the rising prevalence of cancer in this region and increasing government initiatives for public health policies is likely to drive the global chemotherapy drugs market. The Middle East and Africa are shown to have less potential in chemotherapy drugs market due to low budget in healthcare spending, inappropriate treatment facilities which overall may impact the overall chemotherapy drugs treatment.

Some of the key players leading in chemotherapy drugs market are Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Almatica Pharma, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Exelixis, Inc, Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Celltrion Inc., Genentech, Inc., Astellas Pharma US Inc., Loxo Oncology Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., EMD Serono, Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Tesaro, Inc., Clovis Oncology, Inc., and others.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27301