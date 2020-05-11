Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market – Growing innovations and Technological Advancements

The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market is projected to be driven by growing innovations and technological advancements. As the Big Data analytics industry swiftly grows to include mainstream customers, technologies such as Hadoop and cloud solutions are in demand and they have growth potential. The new generation of advanced technology and accessibility of data continues to drive the demand for digital talent and services.

However, scarce awareness regarding benefits of digital skills is hampering the development of digital talent. Several end-users are still not aware of the importance of digital skills. Despite the evolution of technology, adoption of tools related to digital skills still remains challenging. Complex and widespread technological changes can create issues. Several end-users lack basic digital skills. Insufficient knowledge of technology leaves several end-users stuck in regular tasks, such as using basic analysis tools and spreadsheets.

Several platforms have been created to upscale digital talent skills over the years, such as emergence of AI in talent management. In recent years, organizations are using AI for pre-hiring assessments and to assign employees with projects that need their specific skills. Companies are shifting toward AI and machine learning and upscaling their skills to gain a competitive advantage in the digital talent industry. For instance, IBM Corporation offers IBM Watson, which is an AI talent management solution.

Exponential growth in data volumes is also one the major factors driving digital skills. Growth in data volumes drives analytical skills as well as requires software specialists. This, in turn, drives digital skills. Analytical skills and technologies offer valuable business insights and help in making strategic data-driven decisions. This driver is expected to have a high impact on the market during the forecast period. Since enterprises have started treating data as an asset, they are gradually using data-driven software systems, for example, customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), etc. These systems have resulted in exponential increase in volumes of the data related to operations, customers, and suppliers. Additionally, due to increased Internet adoption, an enormous volume of structured and unstructured data is available in firms and they need digitally skilled people to manage the same.

The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented in terms of skill/certification, training type (sourcing), enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on skill/certification, the market has been classified into data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security.

The data management segment has been sub-classified into data analytics, Big Data & master data management, and web presentation.

The web presentation segment has been sub-categorized into user interface design, app development, and web development.

Based on training type, the market has been categorized into internal and external.

In terms of enterprise, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market has been classified into banking, insurance, retail, IT & telecom, services, government & defense, manufacturing, and logistics.

In terms of region, the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.