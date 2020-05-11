Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Analysis by Requirements, Demand and Supply 2019 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Economic Growth, Dynamics, PEST Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast Till 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Acronym ELISA, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay refers to biochemical testing to identify proteins, peptides, and hormones. These biochemical parameters are critical for their use in biotechnology, along with diagnosis of medical conditions.

Furthermore, ELISA is free of health hazards associated with its predecessor widely prevalent radio immunoassay for the same biochemical parameters. Featuring such strengths, enzyme-linked immunoabsorbent assay testing has aroused the interest of researchers to develop novel medium for quantifying signals.

Such moves hold high hopes for the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market predicted to rise at close to 5% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is mainly used to measure antibodies, antigens, proteins, and glycoproteins in biological samples.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers were the major end-users to the ELISA test market. The demand ELISA testing in this end-user segment is mainly due to factors such as the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and the rising number of patient visits to hospitals.

Our analysts have predicted that due to advancements in the adoption of diagnostic equipment, the Americas will be the major contributor to the ELISA test market growth during the next few years.

Abcam

BD

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sandwich ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Multiple and Portable ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

