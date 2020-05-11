Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Analysis by Requirements, Demand and Supply 2019 to 2025
Acronym ELISA, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay refers to biochemical testing to identify proteins, peptides, and hormones. These biochemical parameters are critical for their use in biotechnology, along with diagnosis of medical conditions.
Furthermore, ELISA is free of health hazards associated with its predecessor widely prevalent radio immunoassay for the same biochemical parameters. Featuring such strengths, enzyme-linked immunoabsorbent assay testing has aroused the interest of researchers to develop novel medium for quantifying signals.
Such moves hold high hopes for the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay testing market predicted to rise at close to 5% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.
The key players covered in this study
Abcam
BD
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sandwich ELISA
Indirect ELISA
Multiple and Portable ELISA
Competitive ELISA
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Research Laboratories
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
